Jury selection gets a trial run at Selden gym

Apr. 22—Chief Deputy Clerk Rebecca Walden will be at the concession stand Monday at the Selden Park gymnasium.

Superior Court Judge Stephen G. Scarlett will preside near the free throw line.

Sheriff's deputies will set up tents outside. Defense lawyers, prosecutors, court reporters and the like will establish something of a full-court press.

These legal professionals are not trying to make a game out of court proceedings. They are trying to restore order to a cornerstone of American democracy, one that has been dormant in Georgia for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury selection begins at the gym Monday, reinstating in Glynn County the notion that all persons accused of a crime have the right to be judged by an assembly of their peers.

On Wednesday, more than 100 of the players involved in the jury trial process gathered at Selden Park for a review of how the process court will go during the pandemic. A few dozen folks returned to the Glynn County Courthouse, where they received a rundown on how court proceedings will go in Superior Court Room 1 beginning Wednesday.

Call it a trial run.

"We've come up with a good plan," said Scarlett, chief judge of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

The plan has been several months in the making. It has involved everyone from the Superior Court judges to the sheriff's office to the clerk of courts, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit's District Attorney's Office and the county's IT staff.

If all goes as planned, four juries will be chosen Monday and Tuesday inside the Selden Park gymnasium at 100 Genoa Martin Drive.

The first trial will begin Wednesday. The other trials will likely play out over the next two weeks.

The first cases to be tried will include defendants who stand accused of such crimes as robbery, aggravated assault, dealing drugs, theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"We're ready," said defense attorney Alex Smith. "We have such a backlog of cases. We've got to do something about it."

What they have done is move the entire jury selection process to the gymnasium nearly 2 miles down the road from the courthouse. It was deemed the only place sizable enough to accommodate the large gathering of potential jurors while practicing social distancing and other prevention precautions required during the pandemic.

Jury trials have been on hold in the state since March 2020 by the Georgia Supreme Court.

Those called for jury selection will enter through a front door at the gymnasium in shifts. First they will have to go through the security and medical tents established by the sheriff's office.

At the first tent, deputies will check for weapons as they do at the courthouse entrance. The second tent is to check folks for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. Any members of the public who might wish to attend the trials must enter this way as well.

"We're in the pandemic, but we have to start jury trials as you well know," Sheriff Neal Jump said. "It's important that we start this. It's important to the people of Glynn County, and it is important to those who have been waiting for a chance to be proven innocent."

Once inside, potential jurors will check in with Walden at the gym's concession stand. When checked off her list, they will enter the gymnasium.

Seating for dozens of people is set up on the basketball court which is roped off in two sections. Potential jurors will be seated 6 feet apart.

Everyone inside will wear a mask.

There will be two jury selection sessions on Monday and on Tuesday. One jury to hear one trial will be picked from each group.

About 60 potential jurors will come in for a morning session each day, and about 60 more will come in for an afternoon session.

Tables, chairs, podiums and other places of regular human contact will be sanitized between morning and afternoon sessions.

"Cleanliness and safety is our main concern," Jump said.

Any members of the public who wish to attend will be seated, socially distanced, on the bleachers on the west side of the gym, Jump said.

Defense attorneys, prosecuting attorneys and others will be seated at tables a safe distance from the potential jurors. All court participants in the jury selection process will enter the gym through a side door guarded by a deputy.

Attorneys can remove their masks to speak at the podium if they are 6 feet away from others.

"I've been doing this for 39 years and I've never seen anything like it," said local defense attorney Alan David Tucker. "But for people to feel comfortable that they're not going to get infected, I think this is the way we've got to get set up. This is the only way to do it so they'll feel safe."

In Room 1 at Superior Court, jurors will be split up during trials between the jury box and the public gallery: four jurors will be seated in the box and nine in the gallery. Glass partitions separate the courtroom trial area from the jury box and the gallery.

The podium is set at an angle to allow prosecutors and defense attorneys to turn and face jurors in the gallery while addressing them.

Members of the public can view the trial proceedings via video screen from the courthouse jury assembly room.

"Jury service is not voluntary," said Clerk of Superior Court Ron Adams."We have a special responsibility to do all we can to keep them safe."