Jury selection for Hargrove case delayed

Sep. 1—HENDERSON — Prosecutors and defense lawyers have so far selected four jurors for the capital murder trial of Marcus Tyrell Hargrove.

But the selection process was interrupted on Aug. 23 when Hargrove — accused of the 2017 slaying of 23-year-old Shaekeya Danielle Gay outside the Dabney Drive Food Lion in Henderson — refused to return to the courtroom after a recess.

Bailiffs advised lawyers and Superior Court Judge Cindy Sturges that they thought it would be unwise to force Hargrove back into the courtroom.

The incident prompted his defense attorneys to have a psychologist check Hargrove, and the results of that check prompted Sturges to commit him to the state's Central Regional Hospital in Butner for further evaluation, court records show.

In any trial — especially one that can result in the death penalty — lawyers and judges have to make sure the defendant can understand the charges and the situation, and help his or her attorney mount a defense.

There had been "no issue regarding [Hargrove's] capacity" to proceed until the incident on Aug. 23, which was the sixth day of jury selection, but it is now "in question," Sturges said in her Aug. 25 commitment order.

Once the hospital's evaluation is complete, Sturges has to hold a hearing and decide whether Hargrove can proceed.

The psychologist who evaluated Hargrove at the behest of the defense, James Hilkey, is a former chief of psychology services at the Butner federal prison.

He reported that Hargrove, now 28, has issues that in a stressful situation can "limit his abilities to process information and regulate his behavior." His "capacity is fluid and can change abruptly, which will require careful monitoring."

But he said there are things doctors and court personnel can do to help, and said he "would encourage moving forward with the adjudication" of the case because delaying it may only make things worse.

Gay was shot as she sat on a bench outside the Food Lion. She had sought a domestic-violence protection order against Hargrove.

Sturges, who is presiding over her first capital case since being elected to the Superior Court bench in 2018, had previously ruled on a number of defense motions filed by Hargrove's lawyers, Jonathan Broun and Elizabeth Hambourger.

She turned down one that sought to bar jurors from visiting the Food Lion while they're serving, but did say she'd order the grocery store to remove a memorial plaque outside the store until the trial is over.

She also said she'd reserve judgment on whether to limit testimony about a surveillance video that could become evidence in the case.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.