Jury selection in Hazleton homicide trial

Aug. 14—WILKES-BARRE — Selection of a Luzerne County jury is scheduled to begin today in the criminal homicide trials of Wellington Javier Marte Ramirez and Keliana Lineth Moronta Jimenez, charged in the Hazleton fatal shooting of Felix Dini.

Dini, 22, of Freeland, and Rochell Angel Reyes-Cruz, age unknown, sustained gunshot wounds in the rear of 199 S. Wyoming St. on Oct. 7, 2022. Deni died three days later, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital. Reyes-Cruz survived his injuries.

Court records allege Reyes-Cruz intended to purchase marijuana in the area of Wyoming and Noble streets when Marte Ramirez brandished a firearm he gave to a man known as "Yendri," who is believed to be an undocumented immigrant, to shoot Reyes-Cruz.

Marte Ramirez, 28, of Freeland, and Jimenez, 21, of Hazleton, were charged after Reyes-Cruz allegedly identified them from a cell phone picture, court records say.

Marte Ramirez and Jimenez are charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

Attorney Theron Solomon represents Marte Ramirez and Jimenez

Assistant district attorneys Daniel Mulhern and Drew McLaughlin are prosecuting.

Judge David W. Lupas recently rejected requests to continue the trial, setting up jury selection Monday.