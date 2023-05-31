Jury selection moves quickly at trial of school deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter

The first phase of jury selection in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson was completed Wednesday, the same day it started, with Circuit Judge Martin Fein whittling down the number of potential jurors from 300 to 55.

Those 55 jurors all said they would have the time to devote to a case that is expected to last much of the summer, including scheduled breaks.

Peterson, 60, is accused of child neglect with great bodily harm, a felony that could land him in prison for life if he’s convicted. He also faces charges of culpable negligence and perjury.

Prosecutors say Peterson failed to act on Feb. 14, 2018, when gunman Nikolas Cruz entered the 1200 building of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and murdered 17 students and faculty, injuring 17 more.

Had Peterson gone into the building, prosecutors argue he could have intercepted Cruz before he reached the third floor, where six were killed and four were injured. The defense says Peterson had no way of knowing, in the confusion of the unfolding tragedy, that the shots were coming from inside that building.

Police radio transmissions and eyewitness accounts reflect conflicting beliefs about where the gunfire originated.

Cruz, who pleaded guilty to all charges, is serving 34 life sentences, half for the murders and half for the attempted murders.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457.