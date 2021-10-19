Jury selection resumes slowly in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

RUSS BYNUM
·2 min read

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys resumed questioning potential jurors Tuesday in the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery following a slow start and some admonishment from the judge to speed things along.

The fatal shooting of Arbery on a residential street outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020, sparked a national outcry after a cellphone video of the killing leaked online two months later. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with murder and other crimes in the 25-year-old Black man's death.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent hours Monday questioning the first panel of 20 potential jurors. That's out of 600 summoned to jury duty, with 400 more on deck to show up next week if needed.

The plodding pace and huge number of potential jurors underscore how Arbery's slaying dominated the news, social media feeds and workplace chatter in coastal Glynn County. One jury panelist told attorneys he was sick of hearing about the case. Another wondered if she should fear for her safety should she be part of the final jury and the verdict angers some people.

Eight potential jurors were dismissed and the status of four others who had undergone individual questioning remained unresolved when court adjourned Monday evening.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley urged the lawyers to “streamline” their approach. More than once he stopped defense attorneys as they asked jury panelists bluntly whether they already believed the defendants were guilty —- or pressed those who expressed negative impressions of the men on how they would remain impartial.

“You do not ask a potential juror what their opinion on guilt or innocence is," Walmsley warned one attorney, calling the question “inappropriate.”

Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, insisted lawyers need to ask such questions to weed out jury pool members who have already made up their minds.

“Life is on the line and we feel like these are reasonable questions,” Sheffield said.

Court officials have said jury selection could take more than two weeks. And prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told jury panelists the trial itself could push into the week before Thanksgiving.

The court has not identified the race of any of the prospective jurors.

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging when the McMichaels grabbed guns and chased him in a pickup truck. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded the now-infamous cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.

Defense attorneys insist the three men committed no crimes. Greg McMichael told police they believed Arbery was a burglar after security cameras previously recorded him entering a nearby home under construction. He said Travis McMichael fired in self-defense after Arbery punched him and tried to grab his weapon.

Prosecutors say there was no evidence that Arbery, who was unarmed, committed any crime.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘He lied’: Iraqis still blame Powell for role in Iraq war

    His U.N. testimony was a key part of events that they say had a heavy cost for Iraqis and others in the Middle East.

  • Colin Powell: A trailblazing legacy, blotted by Iraq war

    A child of working-class Jamaican immigrants in the Bronx, Colin Powell rose from neighborhood store clerk to warehouse floor-mopper to the highest echelons of the U.S. government. It was that credibility he put on the line in 2003 when, appearing before the United Nations as secretary of state, he made the case for war against Iraq. When it turned out that the intelligence he cited was faulty and the Iraq War became a bloody, chaotic nightmare, Powell’s stellar reputation was damaged.

  • Nearly 100 women sworn in as judges in Egypt judicial body

    Nearly 100 women Tuesday became the first female judges to join Egypt’s State Council, one of the country’s main judicial bodies. The 98 women were sworn in before the council’s chief judge, Mohammed Hossam el-Din, in a celebratory event in Cairo. The swearing-in came months after President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi asked for women to join the State Council and the Public Prosecution, the two judicial bodies that until recently were exclusively male.

  • Japan's PM interrupts campaign as N Korea test-fires missile

    Japan's new prime minister interrupted his first day of election campaigning and returned to Tokyo on Tuesday to deal with rising regional tensions following North Korea's test-firing of a missile earlier in the day. Fumio Kishida's campaign was already off to a rocky start with media polls showing his support rating sliding. Tuesday was the first official day of campaigning for nationwide legislative elections scheduled for Oct. 31.

  • Officials: Iraq arrests mastermind of deadly 2016 bombing

    Iraq said Monday it has detained the mastermind behind a deadly 2016 bombing in a Baghdad shopping center, which killed around 300 people and wounded 250. The suicide car bombing in the central Karradah district was the deadliest attack by a single bomber in the Iraqi capital after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Two Iraqi intelligence officials said the man identified as Ghazwan al-Zobai, an Iraqi, was detained during a complex operation that was carried out with the cooperation of a neighboring country they did not name.

  • Britain's fossil fuel dilemma in the spotlight as climate talks near

    Britain faces a fossil fuel dilemma: it can burnish its green credentials by halting new oil and gas development in the North Sea, yet doing so will leave it more reliant on imported fuel. How Britain charts a course to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 will be under scrutiny when it hosts the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on Oct. 31. In June 2019, when Britain enshrined its 2050 net zero target in law, Greenpeace activists steered speedboats towards a BP platform in the North Sea brandishing a "Climate Emergency" banner to try to stop production starting from Vorlich oilfield.

  • Colin Powell: the man who might have been America’s first Black president

    The ex-general seriously considered running in 1995 but later felt himself increasingly out of step with the Republican party Colin Powell in October 1995, a month before he decided against running for president. Photograph: David Sillitoe/The Guardian Colin Powell wrote a speech in November 1995 announcing a run for US president. He wrote another speech announcing a decision not to run. When he faced reporters in a hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, Powell delivered the second speech. Political lif

  • Price for drug that reverses opioid overdoses soars amid record deaths

    Pfizer manufacturing problems leave nonprofits paying exorbitant prices for dwindling supplies of life-saving naloxone A mobile medical truck outside the Baltimore city jail distributes naloxone for free. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA As the United States faces an unprecedented surge in opioid overdoses, harm reduction groups are seeing shortages in naloxone, a usually affordable and easy-to-use medication that reverses overdoses and has been credited with saving many lives. But it’s not because of

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • A 16-Year-Old Driver in a Truck Ran Over Six Cyclists—and Still Hasn’t Been Arrested

    Six cyclists were seriously injured after a 16-year-old tried to “roll coal” on them. The investigation is being handled by the District Attorney, who acknowledged the driver has connections to city officials.

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.

  • Four people shot, including innocent bystander, at Park City Center

    Police say four people, including an innocent bystander, were shot Sunday afternoon at Park City Center in Lancaster.

  • Illinois Mom Accused of Shooting Dead Man Who Refused to Kiss Her

    Rolling Meadows Police DepartmentA 28-year-old woman in Illinois shot and killed a man earlier this week in bizarre love triangle dispute, according to authorities.The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Claudia Resendiz-Florez was staying with two pals—James Jones and his girlfriend—at their home in the city of Rolling Meadows when the incident unfolded on Thursday night.Prosecutors in Cook County said that the trio were having a drink together when Resendiz-Florez allegedly asked Jones for a kiss.

  • Loudoun County prosecutor who sought to jail father of girl allegedly raped at school tied to Soros, McAuliffe

    Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj, who sought jail time against Scott Smith after his June school board meeting arrest, has ties to progressive megadonor George Soros and Democratic Virginia gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe.

  • ‘Tip of the Iceberg’: Alex Murdaugh Denied Bond as Cops Tease New Dirt

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images Embed: ReutersAlex Murdaugh is finally stuck in jail.South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman denied the disgraced legal scion bond on Tuesday and ordered him to remain at Richland County Detention Center on charges stemming from an alleged scheme to steal millions from the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.The judge’s decision went beyond the prosecution’s request for Murdaugh to be held on a $200,000 surety bond and a GPS

  • Police find SUV in search for missing boy

    Investigators found the black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin plates ABE2804 that Clark was believed to have been driving.

  • Hemet police officer punches suspect in confrontation seen on video

    A video circulating on social media shows a Hemet police officer punch a trespassing suspect - an incident which has prompted an investigation.