Jury selection nears completion ahead of local murder trial Monday

May 13—Thirteen of the 16 Cheshire County residents who will sit on the jury that will determine whether or not Armando Barron is guilty of murder had been selected as of Thursday afternoon, according to a court spokeswoman.

The three remaining jurors are expected to be chosen in Cheshire County Superior Court today, ahead of the start of the trial on Monday. Barron, 32, of Jaffrey is charged with first-degree murder, which carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole, in the slaying of Keene resident Jonathan Amerault in 2020.

Throughout the week, lawyers for the prosecution and defense have questioned potential jurors, whittling the initial pool of 223 people down to empanel a jury of 16. Of those 16, Judge Elizabeth Leonard will randomly select four as alternates at the end of the trial, while the other 12 will deliberate and issue a verdict.

Prosecutors have accused Barron of a slew of crimes in addition to murder. The state has also charged him with solicitation of murder, solicitation of first-degree assault and domestic-violence charges that allege he assaulted his wife, Britany Barron, and told her to harm Amerault. He additionally faces kidnapping, attempted murder, second-degree assault and reckless-conduct charges.

Law-enforcement officers discovered Amerault's body in an unincorporated area of Coos County, a day after he had been reported missing on Sept. 21, 2020, according to an affidavit written by N.H. State Police Sgt. Stephen Sloper.

Britany Barron told police her husband used her cellphone to lure Amerault to Annett State Park in Rindge sometime overnight on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20, 2020, after discovering she and Amerault were romantically involved, Sloper wrote in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Britany Barron said her husband severely assaulted her just before they arrived at the park, where he ordered her to shoot Amerault and, after she refused, shot and killed him himself.

Britany Barron said she and her husband then took Amerault's vehicle and their own north to Coos County, where they made camp and attempted to dispose of the evidence, Sloper wrote. Both Barrons were arrested after hunters discovered Britany Barron at the camp and called N.H. Fish and Game, who detained her upon finding what appeared to be a body wrapped in a tarp, the affidavit states.

The trial — which Judge Leonard has said will last at least two weeks — is expected to begin Monday with a "view," where jurors will be led along parts of the route that prosecutors allege the Barrons traveled the night Amerault was killed, including to Annett State Park and sections of Route 202 and Main Street in Jaffrey.

Britany Barron, 32, pleaded guilty in Grafton County Superior Court in September to three counts of falsifying evidence, and was granted parole last month. She is expected to testify during next week's trial.

