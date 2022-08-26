Jury selection opens Monday in 1982 Brighton ax murder case

More than 40 years after Cathleen Krauseneck was found with an ax buried in her skull in the bed of her Brighton home, her husband will face a jury to decide whether he murdered his spouse.

Jury selection in the trial of James Krauseneck Jr. is scheduled to begin Monday in front of state Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano. Krauseneck was indicted in late 2019 on a second-degree murder charge, and, because of the pandemic and a slew of pretrial motions, is only now getting to trial.

Schiano has set aside a week for jury selection, and the trial is expected to last up to a month. Many individuals who were interviewed or were investigators in 1982 have died. The defense argued that Krauseneck cannot get a fair trial because of the inability of his lawyers to confront many witnesses; Schiano ruled that the trial can go forward and that Krauseneck's defense has not been overly burdened.

Krauseneck worked at Eastman Kodak Co. when his wife, Cathy, was killed in February 1982. He found her body after returning home from a day's work; the family's 3⅟₂-year-old daughter, Sara, had been in the Del Rio home throughout the day.

Sara has continued to support her father and his claims of innocence. She is on a witness list, and the prosecution asked that she be sequestered and kept out of the courtroom during the trial until her testimony − should she testify.

On Friday, at a pretrial session, Schiano granted that request.

Cathleen Krauseneck was killed in 1982 by an ax blow to her head in her Brighton home.

Prosecutors contend that they have narrowed the time frame for Krauseneck's murder, making it more likely that her husband killed her before leaving for work. Also, the house was scrubbed neatly and no forensics evidence of an intruder was found − also proof of Krauseneck's guilt, authorities have indicated.

The home appeared to have been burglarized, but prosecutors maintain the scene was staged.

At trial, there will surely be tussling over the time frame during expert testimony, as the defense plans expert rebuttals to the new claims of a narrowed period for the homicide. Under the prosecution theory, Krauseneck would also have needed time to stage a burglary scene and still get to his Kodak job in the early morning.

Prosecutors also intend to point out that Krauseneck had not completed his PhD as he claimed when employed by Kodak. There have been claims that there was marital strife over this discovery by Cathleen, while defense lawyers have said this is untrue.

Also, throughout the trial will be testimony about the late Edward Laraby, a violent sociopath who died in prison and lived within minutes of the Krauseneck home. Brighton police were alerted to Laraby in 1982, and the defense says that police did little to pursue that lead.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jury selection in 1982 Brighton ax murder case opens Monday