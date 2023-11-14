Jury selection postponed; Rose homicide trial continued to possibly next year

Nov. 14—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Jury selection set for Monday in the case of Qwante N. Rose, who's accused of homicide, was postponed, and the trial scheduled to start Tuesday was continued to possibly next year.

"The defense continued the case late Thursday," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Rose's attorney Ralph Karsh said the continuance was requested after evidence he was seeking was turned over to him Thursday.

Neugebauer said because of the request the trial may not take place until February.

Rose is accused in the 2022 New Year's Day shooting death of Jaydin Sanderson, of Ferndale, whose body was found in a vehicle in Johnstown's Hornerstown section.

Rose is facing counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

This is the latest delay in prosecution of Rose.

The case was postponed in October 2022 to allow Rose more time to find an attorney and continued in July at the request of the district attorney's office.

Cambria County Assistant District Attorneys Joel Polites and Joseph Green are prosecuting the case.

Rose is being held in Blair County Prison in Hollidaysburg without bond.