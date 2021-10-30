Jury selection process slow and complex in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial
Here's what we know about jury selection in the murder trial of the three white men accused of killing 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery.
Here's what we know about jury selection in the murder trial of the three white men accused of killing 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery.
The officer, Michael Angelo Riley, was charged earlier this month for allegedly encouraging a Jan. 6 rioter to delete incriminating Facebook posts.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson described France on Friday as one of Britain's best, oldest and closest allies, promising to try to ease tensions with President Emmanuel Macron when they meet at the weekend. A row over post-Brexit fishing rights has further strained relations between the neighbours, who have been at odds over everything from Britain's departure from the European Union to London's security pact with the United States and Australia. Officials hope the meeting in Rome on the sidelines of a G20 summit of the world's biggest economies will not overshadow the gathering which Johnson hopes will prepare the ground for more action at the United Nation's climate summit in Glasgow.
Pope Francis has urged world leaders to stop the “degradation of our common home” at the Cop26 climate summit.
Physical touch at the end of life has a special significance in many cultures and offers solace. Valerie Winckler/Gamma-Rapho via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Nov. 9, 2021, in a case regarding a death row inmate’s plea that his Baptist pastor be allowed to lay hands on him in the execution chamber. The Supreme Court blocked John Henry Ramirez’s execution in September, about three hours after he could have been executed. Ramirez was convicted and sentenced to death fo
October was the month we started to better understand how the 2020 pivot to remote instruction, and the subsequent fight to keep classrooms open amid COVID and the Delta variant, reshaped public school enrollment across the country. Also buried in this attendance conversation was a surprising trend: Even as campuses have reopened, an alarming number […]
The GMA cast channeled a classic Halloween film for their in-studio fun this year
I knew I could put my insomnia to good use.View Entire Post ›
FDA issues 'transformative' authorization of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
Colleen Ryan is an openly gay, liberal feminist who wears T-shirts emblazoned with Ruth Bader Ginsburg quotes. She's also the only Minneapolis police officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to the department's riot response last year that prompted repeated allegations of unchecked police brutality. Ryan's infraction: speaking without permission to a magazine columnist about what she ...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II was “on very good form” during their weekly conversation earlier this week. “I spoke to Her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job and she was on very good form," Johnson told ITV News on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome. Last week, the queen underwent medical tests and spent a night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, her first such stay in in eight years.
The company was asking for S.C. customers to pay millions more, some of it to pay for out-of-state costs.
Parents of the suspended students accused school administrators of flubbing their response, as the white students in the video went unpunished.
Senior members of the Royal family will continue with plans to attend the G20 and Cop26 in accordance with the Queen’s wishes, as the Prime Minister said she was on “very good form” when they spoke.
Children as young as 5 years old will now be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, once the CDC signs off on recommending the shot.
Coppolella, Atlanta's former GM, and Luhnow, Astros' ex-GM, were architects of World Series teams, only to be shunned and now out of the game.
A legal firm has filed an official request with the Office of Government Ethics to investigate a possible conflict of interest between Attorney General Merrick Garland and his son-in-law’s business that promotes Critical Race Theory in classrooms.
Nancy Kimball played a character named Alice for a TikTok account managed by entertainment startup FourFront, until her identity was exposed.
A 'gender fluid' teen who committed sexual assault was transferred to the high school where my nonbinary child just graduated from. Parents, what now?
The effects of Kyle Beach's bravery are still trickling into the sports world.
Backup catcher Jason Castro was dropped from the Houston Astros’ World Series roster before Game 4 on Saturday because of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. Castro was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Castro is a member of the players’ association’s eight-man executive subcommittee supervising collective bargaining with MLB.