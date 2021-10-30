Jury selection process slow and complex in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described France on Friday as one of Britain's best, oldest and closest allies, promising to try to ease tensions with President Emmanuel Macron when they meet at the weekend. A row over post-Brexit fishing rights has further strained relations between the neighbours, who have been at odds over everything from Britain's departure from the European Union to London's security pact with the United States and Australia. Officials hope the meeting in Rome on the sidelines of a G20 summit of the world's biggest economies will not overshadow the gathering which Johnson hopes will prepare the ground for more action at the United Nation's climate summit in Glasgow.