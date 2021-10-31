Jury selection progresses as second week closes

Oct. 30—The young man wore a blazer over a nice shirt and tie Friday, answering confidently a litany of questions from lawyers trying to assemble an impartial jury for the trial of three White men accused of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man.

He has served in the military in a reserve capacity and is now a construction contractor. He has no qualms with law enforcement, although he thinks they might treat people of color differently, primarily by cultural misunderstanding.

A man of color himself, the young man said he could consider objectively the facts presented if chosen as a juror in the murder trial of Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, and 53-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan. But the young man also had played middle school and high school football with Ahmaud Arbery, the man Travis McMichael shot to death in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

The young man was asked to step briefly out of the second-floor courtroom at the Glynn County Courthouse.

"The issue with this juror, if there is an issue, is how close the juror is ... with Mr. Arbery," Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Walmsley said. "He's indicated he can be fair and I truly believe he thinks that."

Defense attorney Franklin Hogue, representing Gregory McMichael, asked that the young man be stricken from consideration. The prosecution did not object and the young man was eliminated from the jury selection process.

Wrapping up the second painstaking week of jury selection, the above exchange embodied the difficulties attorneys have encountered in picking jurors for such a highly publicized and emotionally wrought murder trial in this small, close-knit community of 85,000. Most residents who have been summoned as potential jurors in the trial are not only familiar with the facts but many also knew Arbery, know his family members, know the defendants or know others with roles in the case.

Going into Friday's proceedings, the questioning phase of jury selection had produced 47 prospective jurors for the trial. Eight more prospective jurors were qualified by the end of Friday, bringing the total to 55.

They need 64 prospective jurors. From that group, the three defense teams and the prosecution will each use their allotted strikes to whittle it down to a jury of 12, plus four alternates.

Travis McMichael and his father armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after seeing the young man run past their home on Satilla Drive on that Sunday afternoon. Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck after Arbery ran past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit.

Bryan used his cell phone to record the deadly conclusion, which shows Travis McMichael shooting the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun at Satilla Drive and Holmes Road.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a Satilla Drive home that was under construction. The defense will argue that Arbery's killing was self defense in the course of a citizen's arrest. The prosecution says Arbery was murdered while out for a jog on a public street.

The clerk of Glynn County Superior Court, knowing it was going to be difficult to impanel a local jury for the trial, mailed 1,000 jury summons to county residents. That is more than six times the number typically summoned for such a case, Superior Court Clerk Ron Adams said.

Nearly 500 of the first 600 summoned responded Oct. 18 to the nearby Selden Park gymnasium, chosen because its size can accommodate social distancing requirements for a large crowd. Of those, more than 280 were called. That group was divided into panels of 20 to undergo the questioning process to establish qualified prospective jurors.

In addition to the standard juror questionnaire, those summoned were given a three-page questionnaire for this trial. The questions seek to gauge social media habits, knowledge of the case and views on race relations.

The court intended to process a panel of 20 prospective jurors each morning and another panel of 20 each afternoon each day. It quickly became apparent that this would not be the case.

The system has struggled since jury selection began just to process one panel of prospective jurors per day, with questioning continuing into the night on several occasions. The process begins with a brief group questioning session in the Jury Assembly Room, followed by intense individual questioning in a Superior Court courtroom across the hallway.

The courts have had to reschedule to adjust to the slower pace. It is still questioning groups from the original panels that were established on the Oct. 18 start date of jury selection.

Just in case, however, the remaining 400 of those originally mailed summonses were directed to report Oct. 25 at Selden Park. New panels of 20 prospective jurors were established from the nearly 200 who reported, Adams said. Those panels are available, just in case a sufficient number of prospective jurors cannot be qualified from the original panels, he said.

The panels include individuals like the 60-something woman who told attorneys Friday she values her privacy. She considered the summons that required her to be before them an infringement.

"No one wants jury service," she said. "I'm sorry. They don't."

Unlike most so far, however, the woman said she had very little knowledge of the case and had not followed it much in the news or on social media. She said her knowledge of the case came from watching snippets of it on Court TV.

But if selected for jury duty, the woman said she would give impartial consideration to the facts as presented.

"Everyone wants closure," she said Friday. "I want everyone to have a fair and honest trial and closure. And hopefully we'll bring the community together."

The woman was sent back to the panel.

Jury selection resumes Monday morning at the Glynn County Courthouse.