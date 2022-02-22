Jury selection resumes for officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid





Jury selection resumed Tuesday in the trial of former Louisville, Ky., police officer Brett Hankison, who was part of the raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Forty-eight potential jurors returned on Tuesday, whittled down last week from an initial pool of 250, according to The Associated Press. Twelve people and three alternates will ultimately be selected.

Lawyers on Tuesday morning questioned half the remaining pool of possible jurors and three men with work conflicts were dismissed, as well as a woman who cited health issues, the AP added.

Attorneys were set to question the remaining 24 on Tuesday afternoon.

A Louisville police officer fatally shot Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, in March 2020 while carrying out a botched narcotics raid. Taylor's boyfriend fired shots when officers kicked in the door, thinking an intruder was breaking in. The officers returned fire and killed Taylor.

Neither she nor her boyfriend were the targets of the raid.

Hankison is charged in connection to a shot he fired into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors. He was fired a few months later and is the only officer charged in the case. His shot did not hit Taylor.

One of the officers who shot Taylor, Jonathan Mattingly, invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege. He will not testify at the trial as he awaits the results of a federal investigation, but the jury will be shown a video deposition he gave, the wire service reported.

The trial is set to begin on Wednesday and is expected to last roughly two weeks.