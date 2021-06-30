Jury selection scheduled to begin Tuesday for Rochester attempted murder trial

Jun. 30—The trial for a Rochester man charged with assaulting a woman with a hammer in May 2019 is scheduled to begin next week in Olmsted County District Court.

Joseph Ndichu Kinyanjui, 67, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with four felonies — first-degree attempted murder-premeditated, second-degree murder-without intent, first-degree assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police were called to a house in the 5100 block of 54th Avenue Northwest about 7 p.m. May 8, 2019, where a 40-year-old woman and her daughter were waiting outside. The woman told police her father was assaulting her mother, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said a day after the incident.

Police entered the house and heard noise coming from a bedroom.

"As officers approached the door, they could hear several thud-like sounds. Officers attempted to open the bedroom door, it was unlocked, but blocked," according to the amended criminal complaint. When officers were able to see into the room, they saw that the door was being blocked by the victim who appeared to be badly injured. Kinyanjui was standing near the victim holding a hammer."

Officers used a taser through the door on Kinyanjui, according to the complaint.

A day after the incident, Rochester police identified the woman as a 66-year-old. Medical reports said she suffered multiple injuries, including an open skull fracture on the right side of her head, and bone chips were in her brain, according the criminal complaint.

Kinyanjui also was taken to Saint Marys Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Olmsted County Detention Center. He has been held on $500,000 conditional bail and $1 million unconditional bail since May 10, 2019.

Prosecutors filed a notice to seek an aggravated sentence on the grounds that the alleged assault was committed in the presence of a child.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on July 6. The trial could take more than two weeks.