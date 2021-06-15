Jury selection scheduled for June 22 in Griswold triple murder

Taylor Hartz, The Day, New London, Conn.
·1 min read

Jun. 15—Jury selection in the trial of accused triple murderer Sergio Correa has been scheduled after more than a year of pandemic related delays with attorneys scheduled to begin interviewing prospective jurors on June 22.

The high-profile case has been at a relative standstill since March 2020, when jury trials were suspended in the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic and just days before Correa's trial was scheduled to start.

Judge Hillary B. Strackbein said earlier this month that she expects the selection in Correa's case will take a long time, with each attorney having a significant number of preemptory challenges — available objections to proposed jurors.

Joseph Lopez, a public defender representing Correa, said selecting a jury will likely take several weeks.

Correa is charged in the murders of three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold in 2017.

Recommended Stories