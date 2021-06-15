Jury selection scheduled for June 22 in Griswold triple murder

Jun. 15—Jury selection in the trial of accused triple murderer Sergio Correa has been scheduled after more than a year of pandemic related delays with attorneys scheduled to begin interviewing prospective jurors on June 22.

The high-profile case has been at a relative standstill since March 2020, when jury trials were suspended in the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic and just days before Correa's trial was scheduled to start.

Judge Hillary B. Strackbein said earlier this month that she expects the selection in Correa's case will take a long time, with each attorney having a significant number of preemptory challenges — available objections to proposed jurors.

Joseph Lopez, a public defender representing Correa, said selecting a jury will likely take several weeks.

Correa is charged in the murders of three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold in 2017.