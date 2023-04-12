Jury selection set for Aiden Fucci’s mom, charged with evidence tampering in Tristyn Bailey’s murder

The mother of a teen murderer will have her own trial coming up.

Crystal Smith appeared in court Wednesday morning.

A judge set her jury selection for May 15. On Tuesday, Smith’s attorneys filed a motion to continue her trial.

Action News Jax told you Smith was arrested for evidence tampering in 2021.

Her son, Aiden Fucci, was sentenced to life in prison in March for killing his classmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, on Mother’s Day in 2021.

Investigators say video from inside her house shows Smith cleaning blood off of her son’s clothes.

