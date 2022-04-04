Jury selection set to begin in trial of Celebration man accused of killing wife, 3 children

Jury selection is set to being Monday in the trial of an Osceola County man accused of murdering his family.

Anthony Todt is charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of his wife, Megan, and their three children, Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Investigators said Todt also admitted to killing the family dog, Breezy.

Last week, a judge ruled the defense cannot discuss Todt’s mental health during the trial.

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty in the case.

We’ll have a crew at the Osceola County Courthouse when jury selection starts at 8:30 a.m.

