Jury selection set for Wednesday in millionaire forgery case

Apr. 6—SALEM — Jury selection is set to start Wednesday in Salem Superior Court in a long-delayed forgery case in which a former MIT professor from Hamilton has been accused of trying to swindle millions of dollars from the widow and sons of his late son.

John Donovan Sr., 80, was indicted in the case five years ago, after title examiners preparing for the sale of hundreds of acres of land to a land trust for conservation discovered a flurry of documents that had recently been filed in the Essex South Registry of Deeds.

Those documents, including deeds, a will codicil and other paperwork purporting to forgive debts, would have led to proceeds from the sale being turned over to Donovan Sr.

The documents all purported to be prepared by Donovan's late son, John Donovan III, who died in 2015 from a rare form of cancer.

His surviving — and long-estranged — children presented the discovery to an arbitrator overseeing a long-running lawsuit.

That arbitrator, a retired judge, had concluded that the documents, and a video purporting to show the deceased son speaking in support of his father, were forgeries.

The matter then ended up being referred to the Essex District Attorney for prosecution.

Donovan Sr. has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has not indicated what his defense will entail. But in pretrial motions, his attorney has sought to challenge the credibility of his surviving son, James.

The case had been set to go to trial last fall when Donovan's current attorney, Robert Strasnick, told Judge Salim Tabit that his client was in need of cancer treatment that might affect his ability to participate fully in his trial.

That and at least one evidentiary ruling led to the postponement.

During a hearing Tuesday in Salem Superior Court, Tabit was asked to make a decision about whether prosecutors could show a jury a video made by Donovan's late son shortly before his death.

Prosecutor Jack Dawley told the judge that he wants jurors to see the video, which contradicts Donovan Sr.'s claims.

Tabit said he would need to see the video before deciding whether it can be shown to jurors, and if so, when.

Dawley told the judge he wants to show it during his opening statement, expected on Monday.

But Strasnick, Donovan Sr.'s lawyer, is asking the judge to bar it from being used.

Tabit said he expects to rule after viewing the video.

Donovan was previously found guilty of making false statements to Cambridge police, who believed that he had staged his own shooting in a bid to frame James Donovan back in 2006.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

