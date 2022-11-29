Jury selection to start Friday in Schuylkill County Court for road rage homicide trial

Nov. 29—Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday for the murder trial of a Pottsville man authorities say stabbed another motorist approximately 20 times during a road rage incident in West Brunswick Twp.

The trial of Tamiir Ion Whitted, 31, formerly of 100 block of West Market Street, is scheduled to begin Monday before Schuylkill County President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell and last around three days.

Whitted is charged with killing George Marcincin, 38, during the incident, which ended in the southbound lanes of Route 61 around 2 p.m. April 12, 2021.

The defendant is charged with one count of first-degree murder; one felony count of third-degree murder; and two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Whitted also faces one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, possessing instruments of crime and reckless endangerment.

He is being represented by attorney David S. Nenner, of Philadelphia.

First Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Stine will prosecute the case.

State police Trooper Tyler Brackman, of the Schuylkill Haven station, said that an autopsy was performed on Marcincin by forensic pathologist Dr. Wayne Ross in Dauphin County.

Ross determined that Marcincin died of internal bleeding from stab wounds.

The death was ruled a homicide.

Brackman said his investigation found that Whitted and Marcincin were racing each other while traveling south on Route 61.

Near the intersection with Brick Hill Road, Whitted pulled his vehicle across both southbound lanes, blocking the path of Marcincin's vehicle.

Both men exited their vehicles and began to fight, at which time Whitted stabbed Marcincin, Brackman said.

The trooper said witnesses saw Whitted continue to stab Marcincin after the man had fallen onto the road.

Marcincin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitted was taken into custody a short distance away after fleeing.

The defendant remains in Schuylkill County Prison without bail, where he has been jailed since his arrest.