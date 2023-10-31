Jury selection starts in Anthony Patterson's trial for charges of child sex crimes

FORT WORTH — Jury selection is expected to resume Tuesday morning for Anthony Ryan Patterson's child sex crimes trial at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.

The process of choosing 12 jurors began Monday afternoon in a sixth-floor courtroom. There were 100 people summoned.

Before court was recessed Monday, 20 people were dismissed as prospective jurors.

The prosecution is expected to question the jury panel Tuesday morning. When the state is finished, Patterson's defense team of four attorneys will have their turn at voir dire.

Jury selection started at 1:30 p.m. Monday and appeared to be moving slowly with people milling about in the hallway chatting.

Those summoned for jury duty were also asked to fill out another questionnaire. A deputy lined them up in numerical order before they filed into the courtroom about 2 p.m. where 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy was presiding over the case.

There were not enough seats in the courtroom for the media to observe jury selection Monday. The process may take up the day on Tuesday, and testimony might not start until Wednesday.

Kennedy moved the trial to Tarrant County on a change of venue after she found Patterson could not receive a fair and impartial trial in Wichita County. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Patterson, 47, faces charges in a 13-count indictment in connection with an incident Nov. 18, 2017, with two girls, 8 and 10, and another incident with the 10-year-old Dec. 23, 2017, both at his home in Wichita Falls.

His alleged co-conspirator, Jandreani Dashimella Bell, 31, brought the girls from Vernon to Patterson in Wichita Falls after he mentioned a sexual interest in children, according to allegations in court documents. The girls are Bell's relatives.

Patterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty.

The allegations against Patterson of child sexual abuse and child sex trafficking shocked the community when they surfaced.

Before his first arrest in the case in 2021, he was the well-known president of Patterson Auto Group, later sold to a Canadian firm, and a donor to local nonprofits. He also volunteered and participated in charity events.

Bell told investigators she met Patterson through a sugar daddy website, and he paid her for sex, according to allegations.

Also charged in connection with the incidents, Bell is expected to testify against Patterson. She has pleaded not guilty.

In the week before the trial began, Patterson's attorneys filed an emergency motion to gain access to videos and electronic messages on Bell's phone.

Kennedy denied the motion after a hearing Friday morning.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie and Assistant District Attorney Brooke Grona-Robb are the prosecutors on the case.

Patterson's defense team includes Wichita Falls attorney Chuck Smith, Michael Mowla of Dallas, Kim Laseter of McKinney and Toby Shook of Dallas.

