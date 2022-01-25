Jury selection starts in Falls murder trial

Jan. 25—LOCKPORT — Jury selection got under way Monday in the murder trial of a Falls Bloods gang member, known by his street name as BloodBath Riichhy.

Prosecutors and the defense attorney for Halim Dontrez Johnson managed to seat seven jurors and will resume their work later today. Opening statements in the case are expected on Wednesday.

Johnson, 23, of the Falls, faces a two-count grand jury indictment that charges him with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has rejected a plea offer from prosecutors.

He has been held without bail pending since his arrest on March 24 in connection with a March 10 shooting outside of a gas station and mini-mart at the corner of 10th Street and Pine Avenue.

Patrol officers, dispatched to a call of a shooting at that location, said they found Jermaine Reynolds, 46, of the Falls, lying just outside the entrance door to the mini-mart. Reports from the scene said Reynolds had suffered a serious gunshot wound to his leg.

Reynolds was treated by Falls firefighters and EMTs and then transported by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was later transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Investigators said they had initially thought that Reynolds would survive his injury, but nine days after the shooting, he died at ECMC.

His death triggered a manhunt by Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal's Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force. Johnson was located on March 23 by task force officers in the 600 block of Seventh Street.

He was taken into custody without incident. Prosecutors said later that Johnson had been "actively evading" police.

Neither police nor prosecutors have indicated a motive for the shooting, which was captured on video in the well-lit mini-mart parking lot by store security cameras. Law enforcement sources have said that the video clearly shows Johnson gunning down Reynolds in the mini-mart doorway.

Johnson is well known to police and prosecutors. He was arrested in February 2016, at the age of 18, on a weapons charge, following a traffic stop by Falls Police Roving Anti-Crime Unit officers.

The arrest gained notoriety because Johnson was in the company of a woman known as an outspoken champion of gun ownership and Second Amendment rights. The woman, Gia Arnold, was identified both as a "friend" and as a "girlfriend" of Johnson.

Two years earlier, in 2014, running on a platform that attacked the New York SAFE Act, Arnold had sought to replace then-New York State Sen. George Maziarz .

Johnson had been driving Arnold's car at the time of the traffic stop and when Arnold interfered with efforts by one of the RAC officers to question Johnson, she was removed from the vehicle. After taking Arnold out of the vehicle, RAC officers found an AR-15 assault rifle by the side of her seat.

They also found a high-capacity ammunition magazine lying on the seat where Arnold had been sitting.

Arnold later pleaded guilty to a reduced weapons charge and was sentenced to probation, while charges against Johnson were dropped.

An online fund raising campaign, conducted by gun rights activists, raised tens of thousands of dollars for Arnold's and Johnson's legal expenses. Johnson has claimed he received $32,000 from the campaign.

The Gazette has not been able to verify that claim or whether any of the money generated by the campaign was actually used for legal expenses.

In January 2018, Johnson was back in court after Falls police collared him with a stolen handgun and a quantity of drugs. Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives said when they took Johnson into custody he had 7.4 grams of heroin and .22-caliber ammunition in his jacket pocket, 3 grams of crack cocaine in one of his socks and a loaded HiPoint 9-mm semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen in Georgia.

In Feb. 2018, Johnson took a plea deal from prosecutors that saw him plead guilty to a single count of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In return for the plea, then Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III agreed to cap Johnson's possible sentence, noting his age at the time, 19, and a lack of any prior criminal convictions.

If Johnson is convicted of the murder and weapons charges in this case, he could face up to 40 years behind bars.