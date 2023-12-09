Jury selection starts in New London murder-for-hire plot

Dec. 8—Jury selection is under way in the murder-for-hire trial of a former New London man who was in prison when police said he hired three men to shoot and kill his son's mother and her boyfriend.

Shaquan Lee-Seales, 29, is already serving a 15-year prison sentence for killing Gilberto Olivencia, a 29-year-old father of two children, in New London during a drug dispute in 2015. He now faces the potential of decades more time in prison.

Lee-Seales was serving his sentence for a manslaughter conviction at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield when New London police said he ordered the killings in a series of recorded phone calls. Police said he was upset that his son's mother was telling his son he had two fathers and also wasn't taking him to visit Lee-Seales in prison enough.

At 11:29 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2019, police responded to a report of a gunshot at a residence on Third Avenue in New London to find a bullet had pierced a second-floor window and traveled through a bedroom where three young girls were sleeping. No injuries were reported.

Investigation by New London police led to the arrest of Lee-Seales along with a group of others involved in the shooting, including Sakye Reels-Felder of Mashantucket. Reel-Felder, 23, the alleged shooter, is serving an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to attempted first-degree assault in connection with the murder-for-hire plot.

Lee-Seales has maintained his innocence in the murder-for-hire plot despite the fact police said they have incriminating recordings of phone calls he made from prison.

In 2018, court records show Lee-Seales was offered an 18-year prison sentence in exchange for a guilty plea. He rejected the offer and his case was placed on the trial list, which at the time was backlogged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee-Seales is represented by attorney Sebastian Desantis in a case being prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Christa Baker. The presiding judge in the case is Judge Shari Murphy. Lee-Seales is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of accessory to attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, two counts of accessory to attempted first-degree assault, one count of risk of injury to a minor and inciting injury to a person.

g.smith@theday.com