Jury selection starts in retrial of Gifford rapper Jamell Demons, known as YNW Melly

A second day of jury selection began Thursday in the death penalty retrial of famed Gifford rapper Jamell Demons, known as YNW Melly, who is accused of murdering two of his friends in 2018.

The arduous jury vetting process, which is expected to take several weeks, kicked off amid a flurry of pretrial activity, including a judge removing the state’s lead prosecutor and the filing of new charges against Demons and two others related to alleged witness tampering during his first trial, which ended in July.

That trial was cut short when a deadlocked jury on July 22 prompted Broward County Circuit Judge John Murphy III to declare a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict following three days of deliberations. A unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit a defendant.

Demons, and his childhood friend and recording partner Cortlen Henry, now both 24, have pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm in the Oct. 26, 2018, shooting deaths of Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19. The four men grew up together.

Williams, of Gifford, was known by the stage name YNW Sakchaser, and Thomas, of Fort Pierce, by the name YNW Juvy. Henry was known as YNW Bortlen. Their stage names all include “YNW” because they belonged to the same hip-hop collective. It stands for “Young New Wave” or another phrase that includes a racial slur.

Prosecutors say Demons, after a late-night recording session, shot Thomas and Williams inside an SUV and he and Henry then tried to make it look like a drive-by shooting.

Demons, who was just rising in the hip-hop industry when the shootings occurred, faces the death penalty if convicted.

Henry, who is being tried separately, faces a maximum of life in prison, if convicted. He’s back at the Broward County Jail after his pretrial release granted in 2020 was revoked when prosecutors filed additional witness tampering charges against him.

Top prosecutor replaced

Last week in court, Murphy ordered lead prosecutor Kristine Bradley off the case after Demons’ attorneys claimed prosecutors didn’t reveal that the lead investigator, Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti, had been previously accused of being willing to lie as he gathered evidence.

The attorneys asked Murphy to remove the Broward State Attorney’s Office from the case and potentially dismiss the case entirely. The request came after Assistant State Attorney Michelle Boutros, who works for the Broward office, testified that she overheard Moretti ask a Broward County deputy to lie about being present at the Broward County courthouse on Oct. 12, 2022, when Moretti executed a search warrant outside his jurisdiction and forcibly seized a phone from Demons’ mother, Jamie Demons-King, as part of a witness tampering investigation.

Defense attorney James Benjamin said that information should have been turned over to the defense because they could have used it to discredit Moretti during Demons’ first murder trial.

Prosecutors countered that the exchange between Moretti and the deputy was a joke and noted that an attorney for Demons’ mother was present when her phone was taken and would have known the deputy wasn’t there.

Murphy recused Bradley in an abundance of caution. The judge didn’t find that Bradley’s integrity had been comprised but agreed that she couldn’t serve as a prosecutor on the case if the defense was planning to call her as a witness regarding the credibility of one of the investigators.

Court records show Assistant State Attorney Alixandra Buckelew has replaced Bradley.

Witness tampering allegations

Prosecutors on Oct. 4, charged Demons with seven new felonies related to making sure a key witness didn’t testify at his first murder trial. They include tampering with a witness in a capital felony; directing the activities of a criminal gang; two counts of solicitation to commit tampering; conspiracy to commit tampering; two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Demons is accused with Henry and Broward County Jail inmate Terrence Mathis of engaging in witness tampering between April 10 and July 22, records show.

In court filings, prosecutors said Demons is with the Bloods street gang. They claimed he used phone calls made by other jail inmates at his request and letters passed between them to get messages to Blood members on the streets. Those members successfully made sure a key witness didn’t testify, according to prosecutors.

Benjamin, Demons’ lead attorney, told The Associated Press the tampering charges “are clearly retaliation” after he and law partner Daniel Aaronson accused Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor “and his underlings” of a coverup. He said Pryor, Bradley and others conspired to hide that Moretti had been accused by a prosecutor in their office of asking another law enforcement officer to lie in a related investigation.

The murders

According to prosecutors, Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a 2018 Jeep Compass driven by Henry when Demons fired the fatal shots inside the vehicle.

Defense attorneys have said that claim lacked credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends and recording partners.

After killing both men, prosecutors said Demons and Henry drove the bodies to an area near the Everglades, where they shot at the back and passenger sides of Henry’s Jeep from the outside to make it look like Williams and Thomas were victims of a drive-by shooting.

Prosecutors claimed ballistics tests showed the pair were shot from inside the Jeep. Defense lawyers focused on the fact that the gun was never recovered.

They also insisted that Demons had no apparent motive for the crime.

He had his breakout in 2017 and rose to fame with his song titled "Murder on my Mind" on his 2018 tape, "I Am You."

Demons went on to work with Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities,” which was released in January 2019, a month before he was jailed on murder charges.

The trials

Jury selection for Demons’ first trial began April 10 and it took until June 12 to seat a panel of 12, plus alternates. The state presented testimony for 16 days and showed jurors more than 100 trial exhibits, records show.

The trial was streamed daily through the Law&Crime Network.

Moretti on the stand spent several days testifying about evidence collected during an investigation, including cell phone and GPS data, social media posts and what investigators found in the bullet-riddled Jeep.

Demons did not testify, and his lawyers called just a single witness.

For his retrial, it’s unclear when prosecutors will begin calling witnesses. State prosecutors have asked to hold off on testimony until January to give new prosecutors assigned to the trial time to prepare.

In a flurry of pretrial motions, Demons’ lawyers are seeking to limit what evidence may be presented to jurors at his retrial. They hope to exclude cell phone data, emails and posts to Google and social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter, the filings show.

The defense also wants to bar prosecutors from showing a promotional video about Demons released shortly after the murders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

