Jury selection still ongoing after three days in Shady Oaks shooting case

Sep. 9—Jury selection is still ongoing in the trial of the Albert Lea man charged with shooting three people during a standoff at Shady Oaks apartments in November 2020.

The process began Tuesday in the case against Devin Weiland, 22, and was expected to continue at least through Friday morning before the jury was finalized, according to discussion in the courtroom Thursday afternoon.

The jury pool has dwindled in the three days since selection began, and District Court Judge Christy Hormann said 19 additional people will report as prospective jurors Friday morning.

Hormann and lawyers for both the prosecution and defense have questioned the potential jurors about many issues, including their prior knowledge of the case, relationships with anyone on the witness list or who is involved in the case, their ties to people in criminal justice and law enforcement, and their ability to be impartial and attentive to the facts presented in the case, among others.

One juror who was related to a person who lived near Weiland in the apartment building was released as he was too close to the case and had talked with his relative about what happened in the days after.

At the end of the day, one of Weiland's lawyers, Grant Sanders, questioned the jurors about their thoughts on guns.

Weiland faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the incident.

Court documents state investigators estimate Weiland reportedly fired up to 90 rounds during the standoff at the apartment complex the morning of Nov. 29, 2021.

He reportedly summoned law enforcement to the complex for a report of fireworks or gunshots in the area, and when the first officer arrived, he allegedly began firing shots out the window from his apartment on the third floor, striking an officer in the chest with a rifle.

One person, who heard noises, reportedly left the Shady Oaks building because he was concerned about his vehicle, and was shot in the arm. Another person, who lived across the street from the complex, was struck by a bullet through his car door as he drove by on his way to work.

Jurors are expected to report back to court at 8:30 a.m. Friday. There is a possibility opening statements could begin Friday afternoon.

The trial could take an additional two weeks.