Jury selection in accused Stoneman Douglas shooter’s jailhouse battery trial may not begin in a courtroom

No courtroom will be big enough to hold the number of jurors that will need to be considered for the jailhouse battery trial of the man also accused of carrying out the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a Broward judge said Wednesday.

Unveiling her vision for the start of the first trial of Nikolas Cruz, Broward Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer told prosecutors and defense lawyers that instead of calling jurors from the main assembly room to her courtroom when the time comes, she’s planning to do the opposite.

“We can utilize the jury room for the initial screening of jurors,” she said. “We would plan to use all the jurors called in on those days.”

After enough jurors are screened out, selection would be moved to Scherer’s regular courtroom.

The proposed plan was not for the murder case, but for a separate trial in which Cruz, 22, is accused of attacking a jail guard in November 2018. That trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4.

On a typical day, hundreds of jurors are called into the courthouse and assemble in a large room, where they receive an orientation before they are separated and taken to various courtrooms to be picked for trial. Scherer’s courtroom would accommodate about 50 jurors at a time under normal circumstances, with no social distancing.

Commandeering the jury room would give lawyers a chance to screen hundreds of jurors at once, with social distancing measures in place, Scherer said.

Defense lawyer David Wheeler suggested during a hearing Wednesday there could be problems with the proposal, but he did not go into detail.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of any one of 17 counts of first-degree murder he’s facing in the mass shooting trial. He’s offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, but prosecutors say a jury needs to decide his fate. No date has been set for that case.

