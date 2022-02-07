Jury selection underway in federal hate crimes trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killers

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Jury selection begins Monday in the federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, each face one count each of interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are each also charged with one count of using, carrying, and brandishing – and in Travis McMichael’s case, firing – a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Federal prosecutors argue the McMichaels and Bryan violated Arbery's rights when they willfully interfered with his right to enjoy a public road in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick and did so because of Arbery's race. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man; the McMichaels and Bryan are white.

Under federal law, a hate crime is defined as one motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability. The U.S. Department of Justice began prosecuting federal hate crimes after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1968.

How do you prove hate in the Ahmaud Arbe: The answer is more complicated than you think

Previously: Ahmaud Arbery's killer withdraws guilty plea in federal hate crimes hearing

Evidence in this trial will likely include footage taken by Bryan of Travis McMichael uttering a racial slur over Arbery‘s body after he shot him, which was not admitted into evidence during the state criminal trial.

In January, the McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years without parole. Bryan was sentenced to life in prison plus five years with the possibility of parole. They were convicted in November by a jury comprised of 11 white people and one Black person.

Prosecuting hate crimes

Race was not at the center of the state trial, however, racial undertones arose throughout the trial with criticism of Black pastors, most notably Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson, by defense attorney Kevin Gough. The criticism led to 100 Black pastors protesting outside the Glynn County courthouse.

Story continues

Still, federal hate crime cases often are difficult to prove without direct evidence. “You have to get inside someone’s mind, someone’s heart,” said Brunswick-based trial attorney Page Pate.

In this case, the prosecution will use Travis McMichael's social media posts referring to Black people as racial slurs and frequently calling for them, particularly Black people who committed crimes, to be killed.

The posts were discussed last week during a plea hearing held for Travis McMichael just a week before jury selection began. Although McMichael admitted guilt, federal Judge Lisa Godbey Wood denied the plea agreement, which would have allowed McMicahel to serve 30 years in a federal prison concurrent with his state sentencing. Thereafter, he would move to a state prison to finish his state sentence.

Among reasons for Wood’s decision was the Arbery family's emotional contestation of the agreement and the terms of a binding plea. “Federal judges don’t like binding pleas, in any case, because federal judges don’t like to be boxed in before they know all the facts of the case,” Pate explained.

But even with the evidence presented during last week's hearing, Pate said a conviction in this trial will likely prove difficult. “Here, not only do they have to prove that they killed, they have to prove that they did it because of racial prejudice and hatred.”

Hate crime cases are also less likely to be prosecuted. The U.S. Justice Department of Justice declined to prosecute 82% of hate crimes at trial between 2005 and 2019, according to a report released in July 2021. During that same timeframe, 1,878 suspects in hate crime cases were investigated, but only 17% of them were prosecuted. Another 1% had their cases disposed by U.S. magistrate judges.

Of the cases that were prosecuted between 2005 and 2019, 284 of the 310 defendants (92%) terminated in U.S district court were convicted, according to the report.

Jury selection

One early challenge in the case is finding an impartial jury following a high profile murder trial, in which the men were found guilty.

According to documents filed in the Southern District of Georgia, prosecutors and defense attorneys in the federal hate crimes case requested a wider jury pool across the district, comprised of 43 counties.

The counties span rural Wilkes County and include Glynn County, where Brunswick is located. The first 50 jurors are expected 9 a.m. Monday.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ahmaud Arbery killing: Hate crimes trial begins in Brunswick