Jury selection underway for the man who confessed to killing Georgia school teacher

Jury selection has begun for the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead17 years ago in a failed robbery attempt.

Part of Ryan Duke’s trial began on Monday, with a total of 800 potentials jurors up for selection, Channel 2′s Tony Thomas learned on Monday.

“I understand very clearly that none of you got your summons in the mail and said, ‘Yahoo I get to serve on the jury’,” Judge Bill Reinhardt said.

Ryan Duke is on trial for murder, 17 years after prosecutors say he killed Grinstead during a botched robbery burglary in her small-town home.

Reinhardt hopes to have a jury picked within a few days and begin testimony in the long-awaited trial.

Grinstead vanished in late October 2005. She was a teacher and beauty queen.

For weeks, there were large-scale searches around South Georgia for clues.

In 2017, the GBI charged Duke with her murder. He confessed at one point, but now says that was false and blames his friend Bo Dukes.

Attorney Philip Holloway is from the Irwin County area and told Thomas he is watching the case closely.

“What impact is this having on that town? This case has certainly captivated the hearts and minds of this town. This community needs to know the truth, it’s important for Irwin County. This is why I hope they do get a jury from Irwin County,” Holloway said.

