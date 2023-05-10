Jury selection underway for murder trial of Gastonia man in 2020 killing of girlfriend

A Gastonia man accused of fatally shooting a woman in 2020 says that the woman was shot as the two struggled over a gun, but prosecutors argue that the killing was part of a pattern of domestic violence.

Zkevis Jarta Williams, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 29, 2020, death of his sometime girlfriend, Whitney Denise Petway.

Whitney Petway, 27, was shot June 29, 2020. Prosecutors allege that a man she was dating, Zkevis Jarta Williams, killed her.

Jury selection in Williams' criminal trial began Monday.

In hearings before jury selection began, Assistant District Attorney Deborah Gulledge said that she plans to introduce evidence that shows Williams had abused Petway multiple times during their relationship, even pushing her down a flight of stairs the night she was shot. In another instance, months prior to the shooting, Gulledge said, Williams and Petway texted about an assault, and Williams allegedly admitted he went too far, telling Petway that he blacked out and that it would never happen again.

Zkevis Jarta Williams, accused of shooting a woman at a hotel in Gastonia in 2020, enters the courtroom Monday morning, May 8, 2023, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Zkevis Jarta Williams, accused of shooting a woman at a hotel in Gastonia in 2020, leaves the courtroom Monday morning, May 8, 2023, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Gulledge said that Petway was planning to leave Williams, but she worried about what Williams would do to her when he found out.

Williams told investigators after the shooting that the two had been arguing in their hotel room at WoodSpring Suites, and Petway lunged for a gun.

Williams said that the two were struggling over the gun when it discharged, killing Petway, Gulledge said.

Whitney Petway, 27, was killed by a man she was trying to leave, prosecutors say.

One of Williams' defense attorneys, Patrick Roberts, asked Senior Resident Superior Court Judge David Phillips not to allow the testimony about previous assaults. He said most of the incidents occurred well before the fatal shooting.

Phillips, however, ruled that the testimony will be allowed.

Derrick Petway said that waiting nearly three years for a criminal trial in his sister's death has been difficult.

'Devastation'

Petway's brother, Derrick Petway, said in an interview after the court hearing Monday that waiting nearly three years for Williams to go to trial has been difficult.

"You think about it every day. You remember all the things that you went through with the person … you see family members and they ask questions," he said. "So, it's like an onslaught of devastation to you every day."

Whitney Petway, her brother said, spent four years in the U.S. Army. After leaving the Army in 2016, she moved to Charlotte, and by 2020, she was working with her brother to build a distribution company.

Whitney Petway, 27, served in the U.S. Army for four years, her brother said.

"She always had my back. So, whenever I needed a confidante or anything, I could call her," he said. "No matter what it was, I could say it to her, and she would give me the best advice or she'd give me a lashing. Whatever I needed at the time, she was always there."

Jury selection resumes Tuesday, and it could last several days, according to District Attorney Travis Page. The trial is expected to last a week. Williams could be sentenced to life in prison without parole if convicted.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Zkevis Williams is charged with murder in shooting of Whitney Petway