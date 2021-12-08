Jury selection underway for owner of The Interchange

Dec. 7—Jury selection was underway Tuesday for The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro owner, who is facing criminal charges for opening her business for in-person dining in defiance of state executive orders put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

By 1 p.m. Tuesday, both Albert Lea City Attorney Kelly Martinez and restaurant owner Lisa Hanson, who is representing herself in the case, had questioned a first round of possible jurors. A second round was expected to be questioned later in the afternoon.

The possible jurors were questioned on things such as how they had been affected during the pandemic, if they owned a business that was impacted by the pandemic or knew someone whose business was impacted, if they had participated in protests for The Interchange or in the aftermath of George Floyd's death or if they had patronized the business in late 2020 or early 2021.

They were also questioned on whether they could put their feelings aside and make an objective decision based on the information they heard during the trial and according to law as given to them by the court.

Hanson faces nine criminal misdemeanor counts, including violating an emergency powers or rule and public nuisance tied to the opening of the restaurant last December and January.

Hanson has previously stated the matter is one of Constitutional rights and said she will continue to fight for those rights, not for herself but for others across the state and nation.

Judge Joseph Bueltel, who presides on the case, ruled last week he would not dismiss the counts against Hanson.

Following the selection of six jurors, the trial was slated to begin Wednesday morning.