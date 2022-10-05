Jury selection underway in Putnam County murder case

Mark Wilson is now on trial in Putnam County. Jury selection began Monday.

The Melrose man is charged with the murders of Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14.

Action News Jax told you in September 2020 when Wilson’s arrest warrant uncovered plans to kill the boys’ entire family.

Wilson reportedly told a witness a day after the murders that he and his girlfriend, Cindy, planned to kill the family because they felt it was causing them stress by reporting them to the Department of Children and Families. Family members told Action News Jax that Cindy was the boys’ aunt.

The plan was for Wilson to kill Robert and Tayten, and for Cindy to kill the boys’ mother and a 4-year-old boy. Wilson followed through with the plan. According to the warrant, Wilson was angry that Cindy did not.

An autopsy revealed Robert and Tayten Baker died as a result of blunt force injuries to their skulls and from severed throats. Investigators said they found a blood stained knife and a hammer at the scene.

Wilson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two burglary charges.

The state is seeking the death penalty.

