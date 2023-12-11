Jury selection underway for trial in Atlanta Public Safety Training Center case

Jury selection is underway in the trial of one of the 61 protestors against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Channel 2′s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln was at the Fulton County Courthouse, where the trial is finally underway after a brief delay.

Jury selection in the trial against Ayla King started Monday.

King was arrested and charged in March. She and 60 other protestors against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility are facing one count each of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act.

King is one of 61 defendants named in a 109-page indictment. The indictment alleges that King is one of the defendants who trespassed onto the property off Key Road and Constitution Road on March 5 of this year.

Attorney General Chris Carr insists the defendants were part of a criminal conspiracy to stop the construction of the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Construction on the new training facility is already in progress.

On Monday, Fulton County Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams would only allow the media and the public to listen to the jury selection via Zoom from another courtroom.

Most of the questioning was spent asking jurors if they support organizations that promote protesting the training facility.

King’s attorneys told Channel 2 Action News they were prohibited by a court order from doing interviews while this trial is ongoing.

King was granted to have a speedy trial. The jury must be sworn in by Dec. 29.

Jury selection will resume Tuesday.

