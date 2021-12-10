Jury selections in Wannyn homicide trial begin Tuesday

Dec. 9—Barring any last-second setbacks, the trial of a White County man accused of stabbing a Cumberland County man in January 2018 is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Billy Joe Wannyn, 50, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and armed robbery in the case.

Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel, 71, who referred to himself as "Goldfinger" on his Facebook account because of his gold-buying business, was found stabbed to death Jan. 21, 2018, in his Arthur Seagraves Rd. home just west of Pleasant Hill.

Wannyn, of Depot St., Sparta, has been held in jail in lieu of bond since his arrest shortly after Buechel's body was found inside his home in what investigators Thursday and at the time of the incident described as a very bloody scene.

During a hearing Nov. 28, defense attorney Howard Upchurch's motion to individually question prospective jurors rather than ask group questions was withdrawn.

The motion was based on the reuse of panels of prospective jurors called for a recent homicide case.

On Nov. 28, Upchurch learned 14 new panels would be called from which a jury will be selected and told the court that satisfied the defendant's concerns.

Cumberland County Clerk Court Jessica Burgess

said last week that she believes enough prospective

jury panels were called from which both sides will choose.

She added civil jurors who have not served yet could be held in standby should they be needed.

During the hearing late last month, Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch presented dozens of photos that would be considered as evidence during the trial.

Upchurch and defense attorney Sam Hudson had filed objections to some of the photos.

Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray for 45 minutes reviewed each photo taken at the scene and during the autopsy.

In most cases, both sides reached agreement as to which photos would be presented.

Bray issued individual rulings on photos that the two sides disputed. During one point in the photo review, Hudson objected to photos on injuries that did not cause death but were graphic.

Story continues

"It is not worse than what is seen in movies," Bray responded and overruled that objection.

A motion to redact a portion of the statement given

by the defendant was denied when Bray ruled the

passages in question were not prejudicial to the defendant.

Four days have been set aside for the trial, beginning with jury selections on Tuesday.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com