Jury sentences Craig to prison for 2017 murder

Mar. 6—A Hunt County jury has sentenced Brooke Ashley Craig to prison on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a child in Greenville four years ago.

Craig, 30, pleaded guilty to the murder indictment on Feb. 18 and the punishment phase began Feb. 21. The jury began deliberations following closing arguments and sentenced Craig on Thursday to 30 years in prison, with a $10,000 fine.

Craig was facing a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison for the conviction on the murder charge.

Craig, 30, had previously been charged with capital murder as well as lesser counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017, death of Kaden Green, 7.

Authorities alleged that Craig fired a gun at a car in an attempt to kill Cameron Castillo. Instead, the round hit the child and killed him.

Castillo, 28, of Greenville was a witness in the case against Craig and is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence involving incidents that occurred in the aftermath of the fatal shooting, although there are no hearings currently set on the charges.