Jury sentences former Calallen ISD teacher to 35 years in prison for child sex abuse

A jury sentenced former Calallen ISD teacher Joseph M. Sandoval to serve 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday.

Sandoval, 40, of Portland, was convicted by the same jury Tuesday on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Multiple witnesses, including Sandoval himself and his accuser, a teenage relative, took the stand and testified over the course of the five-day trial.

Former Calallen ISD teacher Joseph M. Sandoval and his defense attorney, Abel Cavada, appear before Judge Sandra Watts in the 117th District Court for Sandoval's jury trial on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Sandoval, 40, of Portland, previously pleaded not guilty to the crime in June 2021. He continued to deny accusations that he had continuously sexually assaulted the teenage boy over a six-year period between Oct. 9, 2009, and Oct. 9, 2015, during the trial.

The teenager testified Sandoval forced him to engage in various sexual acts, including oral and anal sex, hundreds of times over the course of the six-year period.

One of those times, the teenager testified, took place in Sandoval's art classroom at Calallen High School during the summer while Sandoval prepped the classroom for the upcoming school year.

A Calallen ISD official did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment about the incident that took place on campus.

Another time took place at a motel near Garner State Park during a Boy Scout camping trip, the teenager testified.

Sandoval denied all of the accusations during his testimony.

Sandoval will be taken into the custody of the Nueces County Jail until he can be transferred into the custody of the TDCJ.

