Jury sentences man to 50 years for murder

Apr. 6—Damien Tarrel Williams received a 50 year sentence Monday, hours after a 392nd District Court jury found him guilty of murder in the killing of Ashley Koonce.

The trial began March 28 and spilled over into its second week, before closing arguments were delivered Monday morning. Once retired for deliberation, it didn't take the jury long to come back with a guilty verdict on the 31-year-old Athens man who had never been charged with a major offense before the mid-day incident in which his estranged domestic partner Koonce suffered 10 gunshot wounds.

"Ashley's mother said she wanted us to fight for justice for Ashley and that is exactly what we did," District Attorney Jenny Palmer said. "This was an extremely difficult trial and we are pleased with the result."

Athens Police Department reports show the killing occurred around noonFeb. 22, 2020. A 911 call from Koonce's brother alerted law enforcement to the shooting on a county road, inside Athens city limits.

Officers were dispatched to the home where they saw Koonce, 27, lying on the ground, deceased.

According to Palmer, testimony revealed Koonce was sitting in her vehicle talking on the phone to a friend and watching her two children, ages 6 and 3, playing nearby when the defendant pulled into the driveway and shot her 10 times from close range. The friend testified that she was chatting with the victim when she heard the victim say, "Hold on, Dameon is here," followed by numerous loud bangs, which she later learned were gunshots.

The DA's office reported that herbrother testified that he was awakened by loud banging and found his two nephews screaming to be let in, with the oldest child saying that his father had shot his mother. The victim's brother said he saw the victim lying on the ground and the defendant getting back into his vehicle and driving off.

One of the children, who is now 8 years old, took the stand and identified the defendant as the person who shot his mother. The child testified that his mother screamed at him to "run" before being shot by the defendant.

Story continues

"It was incredibly difficult for those young children to come into the courtroom and face the man that murdered their mom. I am so proud of their bravery," Palmer said. "They, with the support of their family, the Henderson County Help Center, the Biker's Against Child Abuse, and our two Crime Victims Coordinators were able to tell the court what happened."

According to testimony, the defendant fled the scene and deserted his vehicle. The defendant turned himself into the Henderson County Sheriff's Office around two hours after the shooting. The murder weapon has not been found.

The defense attempted to build a case claiming Williams acted in self-defense and that Koonce had a gun. The defense pointed to Williams' criminal record, which included only a minor traffic offense before the February 2020 incident.

The prosecution presented testimony concerning previous domestic violence between the defendant and Koonce. One witness testified that in 2015, the defendant poured bleach over Koonce's head and busted her lip. Another witness testified to previous threats that she had heard the defendant make toward the victim and that Koonce had told her that she was leaving the defendant.

After the jury sentenced the defendant, multiple victim impact statements were read, including from two of Koonce's children.

"We have made it a priority to protect the most vulnerable in Henderson County," Palmer said, "And along with our local law enforcement we will continue to pursue justice for abused women and children."