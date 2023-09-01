Jury sentences man to life in prison for murdering estranged wife's boyfriend at El Paso airport

An El Paso man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murder for beating his estranged wife's boyfriend to death in the El Paso International Airport's employee parking.

Bernard Walter Christmann, 53, received the life sentence Friday, Sept. 1, after he was convicted of murder by a jury the previous day. He also was fined $10,000.

Christmann was convicted in the death of 49-year-old Juan R. Anzaldo on Nov. 19, 2021. Christmann will be eligible for parole in 30 years, his attorney Brock Benjamin said.

The jury of 10 women and two men reached a decision on the sentencing after deliberating for less than two hours. It was the same jury that convicted him Thursday of murder.

"Today justice was served," Anzaldo's son Aldo Anzaldo said. "My family and I all feel a big relief and we all feel a little safer out there now that we know that he (Christmann) will be gone for the rest of his life. This still does not bring my dad back by any means, but we got our justice."

The trial began Monday, Aug. 28 and was held in the 243rd District Court at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso. Judge Selena Solis presided over the trial.

Benjamin and Bryan Herrera represented Christmann, while the case was tried by state prosecutors John Briggs and Michelle Hill.

"The jury's sentence of life in prison on Mr. Christmann sends a message to the community that a premeditated, violent, ruthless murder will not be tolerated by the citizens in our community," El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks said. "Certainly, your district attorney's office is going to go after and prosecute these cases, but it's the jury that gets to decide what the true punishment is. And this jury spoke loud and clear with a life in prison sentence and a $10,000 fine — the maximum punishment allowed under the law for a charge of murder."

In emotional victim impact statements, Anzaldo's daughter, Monica Anzaldo, told Christmann she would never forgive him.

"I never thought I would have the strength to face you," Monica Anzaldo told Christmann during her victim impact statement. "You ruined my family and you ruined your family ... I don't feel bad for you. I hope you remember what you did forever. I hope you remember this until the day you die."

She continued, "I will never forgive you."

Defense attorneys argued that Christmann was misidentified by witnesses as the man who killed Juan Anzaldo.

"Our argument is that it wasn't Bernard," Benjamin said. "We showed a (jail) booking sheet that showed him at six feet (tall). All the witnesses described him (the suspect) as shorter than 5'8 — 5'5 or so. I think that is a large discrepancy. This is one of those cases where you are trying to separate fact and feelings."

Defense attorneys will appeal the conviction and sentencing, Benjamin said.

During closing arguments, state prosecutors called on the jury to sentence Christmann to life in prison for the "brutal, methodical" killing of Anzaldo.

"Based on his (Christmann) actions, Mr. Anzaldo will never have his 50th birthday party," Hill said during her closing arguments. "He will never have any celebrations. He will never get to see his children. This crime merits a life sentence for the life he brutally took."

Benjamin told the jury any sentence above the 15-year minimum sentence was already a life sentence for Christmann.

"What is (a) life (sentence) when your 53 years old?" he asked the jury.

Christmann was convicted of tracking Anzaldo, waiting for him in the El Paso International Airport's employee parking lot and then beating him to death.

Anzaldo was dating Christmann's estranged wife for about a year. Christmann and his wife were still married at the time of the fatal beating, court documents state.

Anzaldo and Christmann's wife were Southwest Airlines employees.

The fatal beating happened about 9:25 p.m. when Anzaldo was walking to his car in the airport's employee parking lot after he left work. He then noticed the front driver-side tire on his car had been slashed, a complaint affidavit states.

Anzaldo called and reported the incident to a Southwest Airlines supervisor. The supervisor asked him who he thought had slashed his tire. Anzaldo replied he suspected it was his girlfriend's estranged husband, the affidavit states.

The supervisor then heard over the phone a man's voice approaching Anzaldo, the affidavit states. The supervisor asked if Anzaldo was OK.

He then heard a brief conversation between Anzaldo and the man, followed by noises of a struggle. Anzaldo then began yelling for help, the affidavit states.

The supervisor and another employee ran to the parking lot where they saw a man in a dark hoodie and dark pants leaving the scene.

They found Anzaldo with blunt force trauma to his face and head. He showed no signs of life, the affidavit states.

The other employee followed the man as he walked to a nearby hotel and fled in an older model gray Ford F-150. The truck had damaged paint on the hood and roof, and a unique dent on the upper right side of its tailgate.

Police found a truck at the wife's house that matched the description of the truck seen leaving the crime scene.

Inside the truck, police found a work schedule for Christmann's wife and a notebook with information from the True People Search website documenting Anzaldo's name, phone number and home address, the affidavit states. They also found notes on the days and times of Anzaldo's arrivals and departures.

Christmann remains jailed at the El Paso County Jail. He has been in jail since Dec. 3, 2021, when he was arrested on suspicion of murder in Anzaldo's death.

