Jury sentences slain Anniston police officer's murderer to life in prison

Sep. 15—OPELIKA — A Lee County jury Thursday sentenced Joshua Russell to prison for the rest of his life for the 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub, who was 27 at the time of his death.

Russell, 35, had been convicted of the crime in 2013, but that sentence was reversed in an appellate court in 2017 and he was granted a new sentencing trial.

A jury of 12, nine women and three men, deliberated less than 90 minutes before sentencing Russell to life in prison in an 11-1 vote, the single vote being for the death penalty.

Calhoun County Judge Bud Turner charged the jury after closing arguments Thursday morning at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika. Sollohub's surviving family members and members of the Anniston Police Department were present in the courtroom.

Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said the verdict was not the option the department would have preferred.

"The jury of Lee County has spoken. We have to live with it, but APD wholly disagrees with it. I believe in equal punishment for equal crimes. Joshua Russell will get to see and talk to his family, while Sollohub's family and friends are left with an eternal void.

"I would hope that if the roles were reversed where a Lee County law enforcement officer was killed and the trial was held here, that the people of Calhoun County would serve a life with a life.

"I appreciate the hard work of DA McVeigh, Chief Assistant DA Hammond and the Calhoun County District Attorney's Office for serving Justin Sollohub and fighting for his family."

Sollohub's mother, Jeniffer Morris, said she took solace in knowing that it was over.

"The jury made a decision and we are absolutely fine with the decision the jury made," Morris said. "Of course we were hoping for a little different outcome, but we're fine with the outcome we have."

Asked how she felt about the back-and-forth nature of the case, Morris said "That part of it is very hard, but with the decision the jury made — it's over," Morris said.

"There is not a decision the jury could have made that could have brought Justin back. We're going forth like we have for the last 11 years," Morris said.

Morris said that she felt the District Attorney's office had done their best, and that she and the family had had great support throughout the entire ordeal.

The district attorney, Brian McVeigh, has been on the case ever since it entered the system in 2011.

"I believe this should give closure to the family. I respect the jury's decision," McVeigh said.

Defense attorney Michael Pylant said he and his co-counsel became involved in the 11-year-old case "late in the game," but they were thankful to be a part of it.

"We know this has been a very long road for everyone involved. And for a lot of families in Anniston and in Calhoun County, we are glad that this matter has concluded. And to the extent that we had any hand in it, we're thankful for that," Pylant said.

Russell will remain in Calhoun County jail for about a month; at which time he will be transported to a more permanent state penitentiary, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.