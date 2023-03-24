Jury set to decide Ruskin ice cream man murder case

TAMPA — Someone shot six men one early morning in 2010 on the front porch of a Ruskin home. Whether that person was Michael Keetley is a question that has dogged the local court system — and kept Keetley in jail — for the last 12 years.

On Friday, a jury might finally close the case.

Closing arguments are set for this morning in Keetley’s second trial, after which the jury will deliberate.

A verdict would bookend Hillsborough County’s longest-running criminal case, and determine whether Keetley spends the rest of his life in prison or goes home to his family.

A different jury in 2020 was unable to decide. Court records indicated that they deadlocked 10-2 in favor of acquittal. A mistrial was declared. But Keetley’s long legal odyssey got longer as the COVID-19 pandemic halted court proceedings and his longtime attorney became a judge.

Keetley, 52, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder in the shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning 2010. It happened at a home on a short, narrow street called Ocean Mist Court in a working-class area of Ruskin.

The survivors would tell of a man who pulled up about 2:30 a.m. in a dark minivan as the group played cards, drank and smoked on the front porch. The driver got out carrying what was variously described as a pump-action shotgun or rifle, and wearing a shirt that read “sheriff.”

He asked for a man named “Creeper.” The men knew someone who went by that name, but he lived a few houses down. They told the gunman to leave. He asked for their identification and ordered them to kneel down. Then, he began to shoot them.

Juan and Sergio Guitron, brothers known as “Magic” and “Spider,” both died. Severely wounded were Gonzalo Guevara, Daniel Beltran, Richard Cantu and Ramon Galan.

The shooter got back in his van and drove off. The survivors initially couldn’t name their attacker. But within days, word spread in the close-knit community that it was Keetley.

He was a familiar face in the neighborhoods of southeast Hillsborough County, dispensing frozen treats from his purple ice cream truck.

Months before he was a suspect, Keetley, was a victim. Flagged down one evening in Ruskin by a woman he thought was a customer, he was accosted by two armed, masked men. They stole $12, and shot Keetley in his leg, chest, left hand and right arm.

He endured months of surgeries and physical therapy as a Sheriff’s Office probe of the robbery lingered. Keetley became frustrated with what he saw as a lack of investigative progress. So, prosecutors said, he undertook his own investigation. He questioned people along his ice cream route. He wrote down license tags and names and addresses. He vented to acquaintances his desire for justice.

Although he’d described his attackers to investigators as Black, he came to believe they were actually Hispanic, prosecutors said. He became interested in one man in particular, who he’d heard had bragged about being involved in the shooting. The man was known as “Creeper.”

A computer investigators seized from Keetley’s home held records of internet searches that included phrases like “creeper” and “ocean mist.” There were also searches related to guns.

But there were problems with the state’s evidence.

At least three surviving victims were shown photo lineups in the days after the crime. Two identified Keetley’s image as the gunman. One did not.

In the trial, defense attorneys pointed out that detectives did not follow standard procedures in assembling the photo lineup packages. And the positive identification of Keetley occurred after word had spread among friends of the victims that the ice cream man was the one responsible.

Memories of what the gunman looked like were also inconsistent. One survivor said he was about 6-feet-1 to 6-feet-2, weighed upwards of 280 pounds and had brown or reddish hair. Another said he was 6-feet-1 and weighed between 170 and 180 pounds, with hair that looked dark blonde.

Keetley, when he was arrested, was 5-feet-11, and weighed 212 pounds.

Several .45 caliber bullet shell casings from the murder scene were deemed likely to have been fired from a Glock handgun. But the men said the shooter carried a shotgun.

Investigators would find a similar spent casing in a burn pit at Keetley’s parents’ 20-acre property in Wimauma. A friend of his also gave detectives several spent casings he said he’d collected while shooting guns at the Keetley property.

But the murder weapon was never found or conclusively identified.

The defense argued that Keetley couldn’t have been the shooter because he was physically incapable of firing a gun. His injuries after being shot left him with nerve damage, which made it difficult for him to grip and maneuver objects with his right hand. He also walked with a limp, the defense argued, but none of the victims recalled the shooter moving with a limp.

Some people who knew Keetley testified they’d seen signs of his disabilities. Others, though, said he seemed fine, and had no problem walking, holding objects or working a computer.

Defense attorneys emphasized how dark it was that early morning — a single light illuminating the porch — and how quickly the shooting occurred — no more than 10 seconds, one victim recalled. They questioned whether the victims really got a good look at the gunman.

This is a developing story. Check back with TampaBay.com for updates.