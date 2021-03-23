Jury set for former cop’s trial in Floyd death
A jury has been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death, with opening statements scheduled for Monday.
During a press conference on Tuesday, a day after 10 people were shot and killed in a Boulder, Colo., grocery store, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., urged that federal legislation be passed to fight gun violence. “Enough thoughts and prayers — now let’s do something," he said.
The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market St. said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”
The 21-year-old suspect in Monday's massacre at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo., faces 10 counts of murder in the first degree.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Tuesday said the lack of Asian American or Pacific Islander representation in President Biden’s Cabinet is “not acceptable” and threatened to withhold her vote on key nominations until the administration addresses the matter.
While Democrats hold a narrow majority in both chambers of Congress, there’s still one thing standing in the way of the Biden administration achieving its legislative goals: the Senate filibuster. While the filibuster has existed in some form for most of U.S. history, in recent years it’s evolved into a tool that makes congressional gridlock not only possible but, at times, a near certainty. Now with crises on multiple fronts, there are increasing calls to do away with the filibuster altogether in order to pass meaningful legislation — but that’s easier said than done. Norman J. Ornstein, an emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, explains how we got here and several alternative ways to make the filibuster work as originally intended.
Gragson reversed his car into Hemric's while crew members were working on Hemric's car. But NASCAR said it determined that Gragson's move wasn't intentional.
Gun-control advocates are making a new attempt to force the gun industry to comply with California's unique law requiring individual identifiers on all bullet casings, a mandate that has been toothless since it was approved in 2007.
A man who survived the shooting that killed his wife at an Atlanta-area massage business last week said police detained him in handcuffs for four hours after the attack.
Shortly before they played, there was a backstage dustup between Floyd's manager and Paul McCartney's manager
Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries—and whom they decide to convict
Hilary Fairbrother, Emergency Medicine Physician in Houston, Texas, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine effectiveness and the decline of coronavirus cases in Texas.
Sony's first 360 Reality Audio speakers are now available for pre-order, priced at $300 and $700.
The Biden administration is mulling over America’s role in Syria’s ongoing conflict as the U.S. tries to break away from Middle East wars, but Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat already has been busy on the ground, trying to win support for a Syria approach that could establish Russia as a broker of security and power in the region. The new U.S. administration has yet to say how it plans to handle Syria, which is now fragmented among a half-dozen militaries — including U.S. troops — owing to a war that has killed and has displaced millions. The conflict includes al-Qaida affiliates, Islamic State forces and other jihadist groups eager to use Syria as a base.
The world’s former number one golfer also recently sold off his custom-built Florida compound and plans to relocate to his native Australia
Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss food insecurities amid the pandemic.
The human cost of coronavirus has continued to mount, with more than 123.7m cases confirmed globally and more than 2.7m people known to have died. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic in March and it has spread to more than 200 countries, with severe public health and economic consequences. Latin America became the epicentre of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, with the region accounting for almost a half of deaths each day.
Jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin will be allowed to hear evidence related to George Floyd's arrest in 2019, a year before the fatal encounter with police.
The 58-year-old also reckons TV could be entering into a transition period.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's deputy ruler and the United Arab Emirates' long-serving finance minister, has died, Dubai's ruler said on Wednesday. Sheikh Hamdan, 75, was the brother of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.