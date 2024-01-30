Jury set in Geneva County “love triangle” murder case

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Jason Kersey is charged with murder for the death of Florida man Tony Dean.

The shooting happened at a home just outside of Samson in January of last year.

Authorities have called this case a “love triangle” from the beginning of the investigation, as Dean was driving to see Penny Carnley, now Penny Kersey, who was involved with Dean and Kersey at the time of the shooting.

The morning of the shooting on January 12, 2023, Dean and Carnley talked on the phone and she told him that she was going to stay with Kersey and that they were getting married.

After hearing this, Dean and his friend went to Kersey’s home outside of Samson where words were exchanged and then two gunshots were fired.

The first gunshot the defense says was a warning shot, while the second gunshot was the deadly blow to Dean that hit him in the neck.

WDHN News spoke with Carnley just days after the deadly shooting and she told us that she asked Dean to leave and thought that Kersey shot his gun to protect her.

Officers took a closer look at our story to compare what she said in our interview with her with their interview.

On Tuesday, a jury pool consisting of nine men and four women will have a unique opportunity, as they will see and hear the whole incident from the view of a truck dash cam.

The jury’s job in this case will be to decide whether or not Jason Kersey intentionally meant to kill Dean or if he was acting out of self-defense.

During opening arguments on Monday, Amanda Smith, who is representing the state, told the jury that they would prove that Kersey intentionally caused Dean’s death and that Kersey saw Dean as a problem and took care of it by shooting him.

Kersey’s attorney, David Harrison, told the jury that his client was hunted down by Dean, who was belligerent and under the influence of drugs during the incident, and that Kersey shot him out of self-defense.

Harrison says they will show that Dean came onto the private residence and parked just feet away from Kersey’s home with baseball bats and knives ready to beat up Kersey, so Kersey had no other option than to “defend his castle”.

