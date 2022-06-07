Jury set, retrial in 2017 West End homicide to begin Wednesday

Jun. 7—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Jury will begin hearing testimony Wednesday in the retrial of a state prison inmate accused of killing another man in Johnstown when he was 16.

Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, now 21, is facing a charge of murder in the first degree in the May 1, 2017, shooting death of Barron Grumbling, 21, which occurred at the corner of Corinne Street and Merle Place in the city's West End.

A total of 16 individuals were selected during a two day jury selection process to comprise the jury of 12 with four alternates.

The trial, which will begin Wednesday morning and likely to run through June 13, will be the second time Grandinetti will face a jury in the case. In January, a mistrial was declared after two days of testimony.

Judge Patrick T. Kiniry declared the mistrial after a prosecution witness' testimony violated a pre-trial order barring statements about previous crimes or acts allegedly committed by Grandinetti.

Johnstown police Det. Mark Britton told a grand jury that Grumbling was shot twice, once in the head and once in the back, and that a third bullet was found lodged in a porch near the scene of the crime.

According to the criminal complaint against Grandinetti, two unnamed witnesses provided testimony about the murder.

One was allegedly an eyewitness to the shooting, and the other allegedly testified that Grandinetti confessed to the killing later.

As the alleged eyewitness tells it, Grandinetti, Grumbling and the witness were walking together when Grandinetti shot Grumbling with what appeared to be a snub-nose .357-caliber firearm, a criminal complaint said.

According to Britton's testimony to the grand jury, the alleged eyewitness told police that Grandinetti had slowed and bent down as if to tie his shoe, then fired three shots at Grumbling as he and the alleged eyewitness walked on ahead.

In the January trial, the alleged eyewitness testified that he, Grandinetti and Grumbling were walking to get cigars from a local gas station to make blunts of marijuana when Grumbling was shot.

Grandinetti is being represented by attorney Randall McKinney, of Pittsburgh, according to online court records. McKinney represented Grandinetti in the first trial.

The case is being prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office with Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael Madeira and Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham III representing the Commonwealth.

Grandinetti is currently serving a four- to eight-year state prison sentence imposed in August 2019 on drug and reckless endangerment charges in a separate case.