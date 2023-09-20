Jury set in trial of man accused of three murders, including Rochester police officer

The trial of Kelvin Vickers Jr., accused of three murders that include the fatal shooting of a Rochester police officer, is scheduled to begin with opening statements Thursday.

Jury selection began Monday and a jury of 12 with four alternates was chosen by lunch Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last up to five weeks and could expose how two drug rings engaged in a violent turf war — arsons, murders, shootings — that led to the homicide of a 29-year veteran of the police force, Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Wounded in the July 21, 2022, shooting on Bauman Street was another Rochester police officer, Sino Seng.

The day before, two men, Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand, were fatally shot and another man injured in what police say were homicides on North Clinton Avenue sparked by the marijuana trafficking conflict. Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson are accused of murder and attempted murder in those crimes.

Vickers is being tried separately. A Boston resident, Vickers was allegedly recruited by local drug dealers for the turf war over marijuana distribution.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester police murder: Jury set in trial of man accused of killings