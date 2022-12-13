Jury Sides With Big Cheese in Mozzarella Family Feud

Noah Kirsch
·4 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The global kingpin of mozzarella cheese fended off a lawsuit from two of his nieces— seeking nearly $1 billion in damages—after a jury decided that James Leprino and other major shareholders had not financially “oppressed” them as alleged.

The decision, handed down on Friday, put to rest a two-year battle that cast a rare spotlight on the reclusive billionaire whose namesake company sells cheese to fast-food giants like Papa John’s and Domino’s.

In the original complaint, filed in Denver District Court in July 2020, Mary and Nancy Leprino alleged that their uncle, his daughters, and his son-in-law had operated the company “for their own financial reward while depriving the minority shareholders of their legal rights and financial interests.”

The nieces own about 17 percent of Leprino Foods between them; their sister, Laura, did not participate in the litigation, though she owns a small stake.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs sought to depict their uncle as greedy and cold. They were especially piqued about financial maneuvering that followed a $400 million distribution from the company to Leprino, his kids, and related parties in 2017. (The plaintiffs were separately paid $90 million.)

After the disbursement, James Leprino and his co-defendants loaned their payouts back to the company. The nieces said the arrangement would generate more than $28 million in annual payments to the defendants—a windfall that wasn’t extended their way.

“It wasn’t fair,” Nancy Leprino declared during the trial, according to testimony reported by The Denver Post. Her uncle’s team, meanwhile, maintained that the nieces had the opportunity to earn greater returns by putting their money to work in other wayselsewhere, since the loans were issued at a modest interest rate.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Managers at Leprino Foods test the cheese consistency and stretch in their cheese at their headquarters in Denver.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images</div>

Managers at Leprino Foods test the cheese consistency and stretch in their cheese at their headquarters in Denver.

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The trial included a secret recording of James Leprino from 2019, in which allegedly declared that his nieces’ holdings should be considered worthless for tax purposes, since their minority stakes would be exceedingly difficult to sell on the open market.

His attorneys sought to spin the recording in their favor: Leprino hadn’t admitted to screwing over his relatives; instead, he was simply trying to act in their best interest.

After just a few hours of deliberation on Friday, a jury sided with the 85-year-old tycoon, who attended court proceedings in a wheelchair.

“We were pleased that the truth came out in the trial and really supported what we've known all along, that the… majority shareholders always did things in the best interest of the company and all the shareholders,” Cliff Stricklin, an attorney for the cheese king, told The Daily Beast.

He added that his clients are tallying costs of the litigation, which they will submit to the court for reimbursement from the nieces and their co-plaintiffs.

“We viewed this all along as a business dispute, not a family dispute. And I think that there's no doubt that the plaintiffs and the defendants were trying two different cases,” Stricklin added. “The plaintiff seemed to be trying more of a family dispute they wished to air, and we tried a business case where we were explaining to the jury the business reasons behind our decisions.”

The judge, Stephanie Scoville, had previously struck down plaintiffs’ request to dissolve the family business entirely. Representatives for the nieces did not respond to requests for comment.

Leprino Foods, which today has over 5,000 employees and is worth billions of dollars, began humbly in the 1950s, when Susie and Michael A. Leprino sold handmade mozzarella and ricotta to Denver groceries.

They formally incorporated the operation in 1962 and steadily ramped up production, according to a corporate history included in the 2020 complaint. Of the couple’s five kids, the two youngest, Michael Jr. and James, took on roles at the company.

James rose to become CEO and amassed the lion’s share of the equity (75 percent). Michael—Mary and Nancy’s father—owned the remainder and served on the board until late 2014, “when he was involuntarily removed…by the other members of the Board and majority shareholders,” the complaint said.

His ouster sparked dramatic testimony during the trial. “I was making room for more productive board members,” James Leprino reportedly said in defending the decision. “He spent a lot of his time on his own ranch and olive oil business and very little time in his office in Denver.”

Around the same time, the nieces were also barred from headquarters, though James Leprino claimed they were only kept away for “maybe a couple weeks or a week even.”

Michael died in 2018, by which point he had already handed off his stock to his daughters, according to The Denver Post.

Stricklin noted that the sisters remain shareholders in the company, and he insisted that his clients “will continue to work with them,” at least “until something changes.”

But if they do show up at headquarters, they are surely in for an awkward visit.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Fidelity Select Portfolio Medical Technology and Devices (FSMEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FSMEX

  • FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas

    The arrest was based on a sealed indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney's Southern District of New York.

  • ‘A remarkable sign’: flurry of wolf births offers hope for California comeback

    Grey wolves from Oregon may now be thriving in California, after vanishing more than a century ago

  • ‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Brennon Lemieux Was Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

    Sara Mally/NetflixLove Is Blind contestant Brennon Lemieux was accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend and knocking her unconscious during a fight just a few months before he began shooting Season 3 of the Netflix dating show.According to a Dallas police report, Lemieux, 32, had been dating his ex-girlfriend for three months when they got into a fight at an undisclosed location on Jan. 27, 2021. They were both drinking and “having a good time” before they got into an argument and he asked her to le

  • Here’s Where We Left the STAR TREK: TNG Crew Ahead of Their PICARD Reunion

    The original cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation will reunite in Picard's last season. But where did we last see the iconic characters?

  • Former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas on U.S. federal charges

    The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas after United States federal prosecutors filed criminal charges — paving the way for his extradition back to the U.S.

  • Senators want answers in wake of AP’s prison investigations

    The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said he plans to question the director of the federal Bureau of Prisons this week about an Associated Press investigation that found the agency has repeatedly promoted and continues to stand by a high-ranking official who beat Black inmates in the 1990s. “I am very concerned about the allegations in this article and whether BOP will address abuses, prioritize safety, and improve their flawed approach to misconduct investigations,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., tweeted in the wake of AP’s story chronicling Thomas Ray Hinkle’s rise to deputy western regional director. At the same time, Durbin and a group of Senators are demanding answers from the Justice Department about the subject of another AP investigation — the federal prison system’s handling of rampant staff misconduct, including staff-on-inmate sexual abuse and whistleblower retaliation.

  • Brittney Griner in military medical facility after returning to US from Russian prison

    The WNBA star was reunited with her wife Cherrelle after she was released from a Russian penal colony as a result of a prisoner swap with Russian for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

  • Bali governor clarifies 'sex-outside-marriage' law

    STORY: Some Indonesian officials are seeking to reassure foreign visitors, such as tourists, over its recent and controversial new laws...... which include criminalizing sex outside marriage, and cohabitating for unmarried couples.The tropical island Bali is Indonesia's main tourism hub.Bali's governor is saying the new laws can only be prosecuted if there was complaint by a parent, spouse, or child and that those who visit or live in Bali won't need to worry.He also says Bali's government wouldn't check a person's marital status when they check-in at any tourism accommodation, like hotels.This was Indonesia's vice minister of law and human rights, Eddy Hiariej:"The new criminal code, which will take effect in three years, should not interfere with public interest, business owners, as well as foreign tourists and investors, as long as the enforcement of the law adheres to the purpose of the reform of the criminal code as the most transparent reflection of Indonesia's culture of law."Speaking at a news conference, he said the revised laws on cohabitation and adultery would in fact prevent tourists from becoming the victims of vigilantism and public raids."This article can save people. You can imagine, if this article didn't exist in regions where sweepings, raids, and public arrests are rampant, they could do that to anybody, including foreign tourists."Decades in the making, legislators hailed the passage of the criminal code as a much-needed overhaul of a vestige of Dutch colonial rule. Officials say it aims to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.But the United Nations has expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by the criminal code, which also includes laws that make it an offence to insult the president, the national flag and state institutions.

  • Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off field early in MNF game vs. New England Patriots

    Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down in a heap with what appeared to be a non-contact injury during Monday night's game against the Patriots.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at FTX hearing Tuesday

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Sam Bankman-Fried will testify before the House on Tuesday.

  • Steph Curry Sued for Bored Ape Promo in Wake of FTX Meltdown

    On the heels of being sued for his role in promoting failed crypto exchange FTX, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry faces a new lawsuit for promoting the NFT series Bored Ape Yacht Club. Like in the FTX litigation, Curry’s role as both a promoter and investor could play a key role in determining his […]

  • Lawsuit claims former Beaufort County student was sexually assaulted, harassed over 2 years

    The lawsuit, filed in November, alleges the student was “raped’ by a star football player and that school officials did nothing.

  • Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber, Serena Williams, and her Reddit cofounder husband among the celebs being sued over Bored Ape NFT promotions

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna were also named in the lawsuit.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • Huawei signs a patent cross-licensing agreement with its biggest Chinese rival

    Huawei announced this week it recently entered into a patent cross-licensing agreement with Oppo, its biggest domestic rival in the Chinese market.

  • Black Spirit flight attendant sues airline, claims racial discrimination over her firing

    A former Spirit Airlines flight attendant is suing the Broward County airline in Miami federal court, alleging she was fired for being overweight after not being given the same opportunity to lose weight as a white colleague.

  • U.S. Supreme Court lets California ban flavored tobacco products

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for California to enforce a voter-approved ban in America's most-populous state on flavored tobacco products, rejecting R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's bid to block it on the grounds that the policy conflicted with federal law. The justices denied the emergency request by R.J. Reynolds, a unit of British American Tobacco, and other plaintiffs to put on hold the ban on selling all flavored tobacco products in the state - including for vaping - that was overwhelmingly endorsed through a ballot measure on Nov. 8. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020 signed a law to ban products including menthol cigarettes and cotton candy-flavored vaping products, responding to concerns about a rise in e-cigarette and tobacco use by teens.

  • Exclusive-U.S. Justice Dept is split over charging Binance as crypto world falters - sources

    Splits between U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors are delaying the conclusion of a long-running criminal investigation into the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, four people familiar with the matter have told Reuters. The investigation began in 2018 and is focused on Binance's compliance with U.S. anti-money laundering laws and sanctions, these people said. The inquiry involves prosecutors at three Justice Department offices: the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, known as MLARS, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington in Seattle and the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.

  • Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' lawsuit dropped before trial

    Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' lawsuit dropped before trial