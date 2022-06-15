Jury sides with Wooster Community Hospital in lawsuit over woman's 2018 death

Dorothy Campbell died six days after she fell during occupational therapy at Wooster Community Hospital. A Wayne County Common Pleas jury ruled in favor of the hospital and against any claims of medical negligence or improper care.

WOOSTER – Wooster Community Hospital is not responsible for the September 2018 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Campbell, who fell from her bed during occupational therapy.

Jurors who heard the wrongful death lawsuit case sided with the hospital after five days of evidence and closing arguments from the two sides in Wayne County Common Pleas Court.

A Wayne County Common Pleas jury ruled in favor of Wooster Community Hospital and against any claims of medical negligence or improper care of Dorothy Campbell.

Court documents confirm the ruling.

"We are satisfied with the outcome, and thank the jury for their service," according to a statement from the hospital. "We sympathize with the family of Ms. Campbell and are sorry for their loss. As always, we stand behind our employees and the care provided on a daily basis.

Campbell's survivors filed a lawsuit alleging medical negligence and improper care, saying she suffered a fractured hip during occupational therapy and died six days later.

The hospital denied any negligence or wrongdoing.

"While obviously we are disappointed, we respect the jury's decision," according to a statement from attorney Allen Tittle's office, which represented Campbell's estate. "With that said, we’re taking time to reflect on the case and continue to mourn the loss of Dorothy. This includes weighing all options, such as appeal."

