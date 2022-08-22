Jury sought for death penalty trial in Pittsburgh fire that killed 3

Jury selection has begun for the death penalty trial of a man accused of having set a fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago.

Forty-five-year-old Martell Smith faces three counts of homicide as well as aggravated arson and other charges in the December 2017 blaze in the Homewood neighborhood.

Testimony is expected to begin Sept. 12.

Pittsburgh authorities allege that Smith set the early morning fire after getting into a bar fight with a man.

Killed were 21-year-old Shamira Staten, her 4-year-old daughter, Ch’yenne Manning, and 58-year-old Sandra Carter Douglas.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for Smith’s attorney.

