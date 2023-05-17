Jury splits verdicts for former inmate charged with voter fraud crimes

John Boyd Rivers testifies in a voter fraud case at the Alachua County Courthouse on May 16, 2023.

Another Florida man has been sentenced for election-related voter fraud crimes following a fraud investigation in Alachua County.

After a day-long trial John Boyd Rivers was found guilty of willfully voting as an unqualified elector, but not guilty of the charge against him for registering to vote in the first place. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 50 hours of community service. He is also ordered to pay off all his court fees.

Rivers was among the near two dozen inmates facing various voter fraud crimes related to the 2020 general election that followed a voter drive held by the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office at the county jail after the passage of Amendment 4.

Prosecutors argued Rivers should have not registered to vote given the outstanding fees and restitution related to his felony charges, despite him claiming he was told by election officials he was eligible to register. Rivers also cast a vote in the 2020 election, an act which led to his guilty verdict.

"I think the outcome is not what we wanted, but I don't think the outcome is terrible," said Rivers' attorney Andrew Darling. "I think this sends a message that even thought the law says if you do the stuff you're supposed to do you can vote, it sends a message that we don't want you voting."

John Boyd Rivers (right) sits next to his attorney during a voter fraud case at the Alachua County Courthouse on May 16, 2023.

In April 2022, a report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office’s practice of mass registering of jail inmates “could compromise the integrity of the Florida Voter Registration System.”

The investigation, which led to the 10 people being charged with felony election-related crimes, stems from a series of complaints filed by a Gainesville database researcher and programmer who says he found thousands of people across the state who registered or voted illegally.

In Alachua County alone, researcher Mark Glaeser has identified about 100 people — many of whom were incarcerated at the time — who he believes voted illegally.

At least 10 of the initially 34 inmates named by Glaeser had prior felony convictions and registered to vote and/or voted while incarcerated at the Alachua County Jail in July 2020 in connection with the voter drive held by the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the report states. Another nine inmates, who were in jail for sex crimes, are also being investigated.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County jury splits verdicts for man charged with voter fraud