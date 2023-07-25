Jury at 'standstill' in WNC child sex crimes case; Deliberations to resume over 17 charges

The Transylvania County Courthouse.

BREVARD - A jury will continue to deliberate July 25 over the fate of a Transylvania County man whom two minors say sexually assaulted them and exploited another child, but whose supporters say is a hard-working person who looked after his children, stepchildren and other people's children.

After deliberating for three hours July 24, the jury in the case of 38-year Sapphire resident and tree service worker Johnathan Jessi McKinney was "at a standstill," according to Superior Court Judge George Bell. Jurors wanted to stop and reconvene the next day, the judge said.

The jury will resume deliberations at noon in order to accommodate already scheduled morning District Court and will continue "however long it takes," Bell said, though he guessed "another two to three hours."

McKinney is now facing 17 felony charges that range from statutory rape to child abuse by a sexual act. The number of charges is down from 23 after one of the accusers, Child 1, testified last week they were not sure about what body part McKinney used during some of the alleged sex acts. As a result, Assistant District Attorney Beth Dierauf on July 21 dismissed five counts of statutory rape of child by an adult and one count of incest against a child under the age of 13.

While the children's names were used in open court, the Citizen Times is not publishing them as a measure of protection and will refer to them as Child 1 and Child 2. There are three children named as victims But just two minors testified.

Johnathan Jessi McKinney leaves the Transylvania County Courthouse July 24

Child 1, now a teenager, has described multiple sexual assaults, including oral sex, dating back to 2013 and beginning when the child was younger than 10 years old.

Child 2, also now a teenager, described more recent assaults, in 2020.

Dierauf and defense attorney Jack Stewart gave closing arguments earlier on July 24

Stewart talked about the 17th Century Salem, Massachusetts, witch trials in which fantastical accusations from mostly teenagers led to dozens of executions. He questioned the credibility of claims against McKinney that sexual assaults happened in homes full of people, including visiting children.

"(Child 2) wants you to believe ... that (they are) in this room sleeping with all these other kids and animals and my client creeps through that room dodging everybody and somehow takes one child away, puts (them) on another couch, and then rapes (them) right there in plain view everybody in that room. I mean, is that really believable?" Stewart said.

The prosecution had the advantage of making the last arguments because the defense presented witnesses during the trial. Those witnesses included McKinney's parents, wife, babysitters and others who said they never saw him being inappropriate with his or other children.

Dierauf pointed to testimony during the trial from three other children who said McKinney sexually assaulted and groped them, though no charges were brought on their behalf.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sexual assault of children is a rampant public health problem. The government agency estimates 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys experience child sexual abuse at some point in childhood.

The Justice Department estimates that 86% of child sexual abuse cases are never reported. And those who do report often suffer from “delayed disclosure.”

A public health study cited by CHILD USA found the average age of women and men who reported being sexually abused as children is 52, for reasons including shame, fear of not being believed and fear of retaliation from the perpetrator.

The assistant district attorney replayed a recording of one of those children being interviewed in which they said "he's really not afraid of anyone. He will do it where he can kind of like keep it to himself or he would do it when other people were still around."

That witness talked about an incident when they were younger than 12 and asleep next to McKinney's wife, Brittany McKinney, in the living room and he groped her. "Did any defense witness rebut that?" Dierauf said.

The defense and prosecution also talked about how the minors could not often remember dates or other details, arguing about the standard to which children witnesses should be held.

Dierauf said that Child 1 had reported abuse to authorities but after an investigation was cleared to go back to McKinney's house.

Johnathon Jessi McKinney, seen here May 3, 2021 in Transylvania County Superior Court, is on trial this week on multiple charges of child sexual abuse.

"Be careful about evaluating children, children who were groomed at a very young age by the defendant to be used to it," the assistant district attorney said.

Stewart said the gravity of the charges meant there should be no leeway in terms of the evidence. He noted how some of the testimony contained allegations that were not before reported by the children, despite several interviews and interactions with adults.

"Folks, that's what the state calls proof in this case. That's what they say is the kind of evidence you should use to deprive a man of his liberty," he said.

According to previous Citizen Times reporting, McKinney had been arrested in 2016 in Transylvania County in a separate case and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child bur later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Court documents say in October 2017, the felony charge was dropped by then-District Attorney Greg Newman’s office, which then charged McKinney with a new, misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. McKinney pleaded guilty to that charge and was sentenced to time served ― one day in jail.

McKinney was not required to register as a sex offender. However, the court ordered McKinney to have a sex offender evaluation by a psychologist within 60 days, to stay away from the children involved in the case, and not to be alone with any children under the age of 16 unless they were his biological children.

Former District Attorney Greg Newman, whose office oversaw that case, was removed as DA for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties during a special hearing in April 2021, in part due to his mishandling of a different child rape case.

He was replaced in May of that year by DA Andrew Murray, who could be seen in court this week sitting in the audience and at times comforting the two child witnesses.

The family of one of the child victims filed a complaint with the sheriff's office in early 2021. A grand jury released indictments in April of that year. He was arrested two days later by Transylvania County sheriff's deputies.

