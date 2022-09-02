Jury struggles to reach verdict in ex-Texas Rangers pitcher Wetteland’s sex abuse trial

A jury in the sexual abuse trial of ex-Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland told the judge Friday afternoon they were split and unable to reach a verdict after about five hours of deliberations.

The judge in Denton County told the jury to keep trying.

Wetteland, who testified in his defense, faces three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He played on the Rangers from 1997 to 2000.

Since Monday, jurors in the 462nd District Court have heard from the accuser, now an adult, as well as from Wetteland’s family members. Deliberations began about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, Wetteland sexually assaulted the child three times between 2004 and 2006, starting when the child was 4 years old. Wetteland is pleading not guilty and said the accuser’s account of sexual abuse is a lie.

According to the accuser’s mother, he first told her in 2016 — when he was 16 — that Wetteland had raped him as a child. She did not report the allegation to police, she said. In his own testimony, the accuser said he did not want to report the abuse and wanted an apology from Wetteland, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

The accuser testified on Tuesday. He said he looked up to Wetteland and wanted to please him. The first time Wetteland sexually abused him, he said, he was confused. The abuse impacted him deeply into his teenage years, he testified, causing incontinence, suicidal thoughts and self-harm.

When the boy was 18, his mother testified, she told him to write a letter about the abuse and planned to send it to people connected with Wetteland.

On Wednesday, Argyle school district’s former chief of police read the letter aloud to the jury. The letter, which the accuser wrote in Google Docs, detailed allegations that Wetteland assaulted him in a shower.

According to state prosecutor Lindsey Sheguit, the document was saved on the Argygle school Google account, and the school district’s monitoring system flagged it. Employees discovered the letter, the school district’s chief technology officer testified Wednesday, and reported it to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in 2016.

On cross examination from Derek Adame, one of Wetteland’s defense attorneys, the technology officer testified that the district could not know who actually wrote the letter, only that it was written on the accuser’s account. Adame and defense attorney Caroline Simone argue the abuse allegations are not true and were possibly fabricated by a man named Chris. Chris is not biologically related to the accuser but lived with him when the accuser was a teenager.

Three members of the Wetteland family testified that they also believe Chris instructed the accuser to write the letter, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported. They described Chris as aggressive and jealous of Wetteland.

If the jury finds him guilty, Wetteland, 56, faces a prison term of 25 years to life. A grand jury indicted Wetteland, who lives in Trophy Club, in 2019. Bartonville police have said that they were contacted about the case by DFPS on Jan. 9, 2019.

Wetteland also played on the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners and is in the Rangers’ Hall of Fame. In his testimony, he talked about how he coached baseball and was a Bible study teacher at Liberty Christian School in Argyle.