Jury suggests 480 years for two men in RICO trial

Feb. 26—A 12-member jury convicted two defendants Thursday night on six charges related to a Norman police investigation into a gang in 2018.

Marcus Larod Jackson, 22, of Norman, and Juwan Thomas Square, 23, of Moore, were found guilty of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, discharging a weapon into a dwelling (two counts for Jackson, one for Square), assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill. Square also was found guilty of using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.

According to evidence presented by the state and the Norman Police Department, Jackson and Square were part of a group of eight men who were arrested in 2019 for involvement in numerous armed robberies, vehicle thefts, carjackings, drive-by shootings and drug-related offenses in Norman and four other cities under the name Money Murder Gang from June to December 2018.

The jury began deliberations at 3:37 p.m. Thursday and delivered its verdicts just over three hours later.

Additionally, the jury found Jackson and Square, who both had two prior felony convictions, guilty of two counts each of a possession of a firearm after former felony conviction at 8:26 p.m.

Regarding the guilty verdict, Jackson's attorney, Michael J. Amend, said he wasn't surprised, but disagreed with the racketeering verdict because he didn't feel MMG's activities matched the legal definition of racketeering.

"I understand the verdict and I respect it," he said, adding that it was a very difficult case and is an unusual crime for Norman. "It's difficult to overcome. I appreciate the Norman police investigation. They did a thorough job. They do a good job keeping the community safe."

Square's attorney Larry Monard had no comment about the guilty verdict.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Crowe said he was happy jurors went through the evidence and saw the havoc and destruction that MMG caused over six months in 2018.

"We feel justice has been served with this verdict," Assistant District Attorney Jacobi Whatley said.

Before the sentencing phase, Amend requested that jurors take his client's age and the fact that he grew up with a father in jail into consideration in their sentencing, requesting lesser sentencing.

"I don't think a life sentence is justified," he said.

Monard asked jurors not to take hope away from his client and to consider that in determining punishment.

"Do what you feel is appropriate in this case," he said.

Whatley told jurors the two defendants weren't deserving of minimum sentences in this case because the crimes committed weren't minimum crimes. Also, the case involved at least 25 victims over a period of six months.

"Justice isn't always easy, but it's always justice," Whatley said, adding that every time the defendants committed a criminal act, they were two-time convicted felons.

She also said MMG wasn't done when the key members were incarcerated. Evidence showed Jackson tried to intimidate witnesses and threatened a juvenile defendant in the case for talking to police. Evidence showed that Square also threatened a witness, according to testimony.

Whatley said the crimes listed have minimums for a reason, and jurors should start with the minimum and work up.

"Punishment is hard, and we're asking you to do a hard thing," she said.

Whatley said Jackson likes the number 82, referring to his social media username that includes the number. She also mentioned a post that said, "Me and the Glock go perfect together."

"I think 82 years and Mr. Jackson go perfect together," she said.

Whatley said since Square was guilty of three shootings, the state was requesting 82 years for him, too.

Just before 10 p.m., the jury recommended both defendants receive 60 years in prison for each of the eight counts, equaling 480 years apiece. Formal sentencing with Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper will be set at a later date.

Jamie Berry covers police and court news for The Transcript. Reach her at jberry@normantranscript.com, 366-3532 or @JamieStitches13.