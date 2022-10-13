Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant

A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella.

After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Both the victim and Santos were residents of Santa Nella. The jury also found true a special allegation that Santos discharged a firearm in the course of the murder.

Prosecutors say Santos was driving his vehicle around 7:30 a.m. when he saw May walking to a McDonald’s restaurant with a friend. Santos exited his vehicle and shouted “do you bang?” before shooting May seven times at close range.

Santos fled the scene but was later captured.

During an investigation spearheaded by Merced County Sheriff’s Detective Daniel Ramirez, physical evidence and information was collected from multiple witnesses and nearby cameras, according to the release.

Detectives also discovered a “ghost” gun that did not have a serial number, as well as firearm tools, firearm parts and multiple magazines of ammunition.

Santos is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14 and remains in custody. He faces a possible sentence of 50 years to life in prison for the crime.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, he’s is considered a youthful officer under Assembly Bill 965. Since he’s under the age 26, he will receive a parole hearing after 25 years, according to the release.