Jury trial to begin next week for Grand Forks man accused of murder

Nov. 9—GRAND FORKS — Jury selection for the trial of a Grand Forks man accused of murder and tampering with evidence will begin on Monday, Nov. 13.

On May 24, 2022, 67-year-old Douglas Elgert was found dead inside his residence, located at 1204 North 39th St. #3.

Kindi Jalloh, 40, had been staying with Elgert for a few weeks. Jalloh told a neighbor he found Elgert unresponsive in the kitchen, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Grand Forks police found a pair of bloody shoes and other items — including a bloody liter bottle of vodka — in a nearby dumpster. Jalloh told police the shoes were his, and said he threw them away because he was scared of getting in trouble, the affidavit said.

Jalloh

was charged

with Class C felony tampering with evidence, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Elgert suffered lacerations to his abdomen, back of the head and left ear. He sustained defensive wounds on his left hand, a skull fracture and neck fracture, according to the affidavit. The death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

In August of 2022, Jalloh

was charged

with Class AA felony murder. The crime has a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Eight days have been set aside for trial, but there's no way to know how long it will last. The state has filed 79 exhibits to share with the jury, including numerous photos of Elgert's injuries, and up to 26 witnesses could be called to testify.