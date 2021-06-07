Jury trial begins in Lima woman's drug case

Jun. 7—LIMA — Members of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force reportedly found more than 80 grams of cocaine, a bag of heroin, a gun hidden under a mattress and $5,000 in cash in a snack bag atop a refrigerator when they executed a search warrant more than 18 months ago at the residence of a Lima woman.

Now that woman, Daysha Lane, 24, is on trial following her indictment by a grand jury in November 2021 on charges of possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony with specifications for the use of a firearm and the forfeiture of a firearm in a drug case; and possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony with specifications for the forfeiture of a weapon and money in a drug case.

A jury was seated around noon Monday. Opening statements and testimony began in the early afternoon in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman told jurors the evidence to be presented at trial will show the drugs, other paraphernalia, weapons and cash were all found inside Lane's home. She said cell phone transcripts and recordings of phone calls made by Lane from the Allen County jail will substantiate the state's allegations.

Defense Attorney Steve Chamberlain deferred opening remarks to jurors.

According to court records, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force on Oct. 2, 2019, served a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of Leland Avenue in Lima. Lane was located in the rear of the residence along with her two young siblings and her infant daughter when task force members entered. She reportedly identified herself as the occupant of the residence.

During a walk-through of the house officers reportedly two bags of drugs on the kitchen counter, enough evidence to take Lane into custody. In the course of a more thorough search of the home task force members discovered 79 grams of suspected crack cocaine in an end table in the living room of the home. A field test was performed and yielded a positive test for cocaine, according to court documents.

The weapons and cash were also discovered at that time, prosecutors said.